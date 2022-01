University Lecture Series’ (ULS) spring budget increased with the unused fall semester funding from only hosting one out of two planned events. The Center for Student Involvement’s (CSI) plan for the 2021-22 year was to have two speakers in the fall and three in spring, according to Isabelle Starner, ULS and special events graduate assistant in CSI. However, Netflix actress Julissa Calderon was the only speaker in fall because the others CSI planned to bring didn’t fit the budget, according to Associate Director of CSI Joshua Wilson.

