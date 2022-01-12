ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

China shares gain as slower-than-expected inflation raises monetary easing bets

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Wednesday, supported by materials, consumer and new energy firms after slower-than-expected December producer inflation made room for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.35% at 3,579.93.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was up 0.36%, with the new energy sub-index (.CSI399808) up 2.26%.

** Resource firms (.CSI000944) were 2.06% higher and the consumer staples sector (.CSI000912) was up 0.49%.

** China's producer prices rose slower than expected in December after government measures to contain high raw material prices, while consumer prices slowed as food prices fell. read more

** Analysts expect moderating factory-gate inflation to offer more room for loosening monetary policy, as authorities seek to stabilise growth.

** Hong Kong-listed Chinese H-shares (.HSCE) rose 2.2% to 8,552.76, while the Hang Seng Index (.HSI) gained 2.12% to 24,241.15.

** The Hang Seng Tech index (.HSTECH) was 3.86% higher at midday as tech firms led a rebound in equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave less hawkish than expected comments in a testimony to Congress. read more

** JD.Com Inc (9618.HK), up 9.89%, was the top gainer among H-shares, followed by Meituan (3690.HK), gaining 9.33% and CNOOC Ltd , up 7.93%.

** Mainland developers capped broader gains in Hong Kong and were the top H-shares decliners.

** Sunac China Holdings Ltd (1918.HK) fell 4.6%, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (0688.HK) lost 2.63% and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd (2007.HK) slipped 2.04%.

** The mainland properties index (.HSMPI) fell 1.99%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) was up 0.7%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) was up 1.36% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index (.STAR50) was up 0.61%​.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 1.16%, while Japan's Nikkei index (.N225) gained 1.93%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3651 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.3733.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

FX gains as higher-than-expected CPI data fuels rate hike hopes

BUDAPEST, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data in Hungary and Romania indicated that rate hikes could continue in the region. Hungarian headline inflation was unchanged at 14-year highs of 7.4% year-on-year in December, exceeding analyst forecasts. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation...
BUSINESS
Person
Jerome Powell
104.1 WIKY

China new home prices fall at slower pace in December

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices fell at a slower pace in December than a month earlier, official data showed on Saturday, indicating stabilising demand driven by marginal easing on financing curbs and promotions by property developers. Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities declined...
MARKETS
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China cleanup of non-compliant WMP securities 'basically complete', official says

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China has made progress in cleaning up non-compliant wealth-management products (WMPs), a senior regulatory official said on Saturday, as he declared a transition period in a years-long clampdown on the sector "basically complete". WMPs are investment vehicles marketed by issuers including banks and property developers...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

