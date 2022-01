DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 85-year-old male. I walk a mile every day, have a pacemaker and hearing aids, and use a CPAP machine. All in all, I feel pretty good, but there is something that bothers me and my doctor has no answer. Several times a day, or at night in bed, with no consistency, I get hot flashes and a cold sweat, starting at my head and then my face and back. There is no pain and no fever. It lasts from three to around seven minutes, then goes away. Could it a symptom of something else? Any suggestions? Thanks! — R.P.C.

