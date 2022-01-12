ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

UUPD Investigates, U Responds to Bomb Threat at Black Cultural Center

By Natalie Colby, Kayleigh Silverstein
dailyutahchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 4:25 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2021 the University of Utah Police Department responded to a bomb threat targeting the U’s Black Cultural Center called in from a crisis center in California. The building was completely vacant at the time and according to the police department, after surveying...

dailyutahchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTLA

Second hoax bomb threat made against Saddleback Medical Center

Authorities have confirmed that the reports of a bomb on the campus of the Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills Saturday night are a hoax, the second such false threat made in the past week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced. “After a complete search of the hospital and the surrounding area, it has been […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigating bomb threat at church

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a bombing threat at a Des Moines church. A crisis line counselor on the east coast called Des Moines police saying they had been in an online conversation with a person who said they had placed multiple devices outside Burns United Methodist Church.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Lake Charles American Press

Bomb threat directed at DeRidder alternative school

The DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office are continuing their investigation into a bomb threat directed at the Beauregard Alternative Program in DeRidder, located on Martin Luther King Drive, on Wednesday. Authorities say the threat was made in a message left on the school’s phone system at...
DERIDDER, LA
Axios

At least 7 historically Black colleges receive bomb threats

Howard University and at least six other historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting evacuations and law enforcement investigations, according to school officials. Driving the news: In addition to Howard, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hate Crime#Bombings#Bomb Threats#Bomb Threat At#Uupd Jason Hinojosa#Bcc
foxbangor.com

Police investigating graffiti threat

BANGOR — Bangor police are investigating a threatening message found on the Bangor High School campus Tuesday. Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager sent a message to parents Tuesday afternoon saying that a student had reported threatening graffiti written in pencil on a bathroom stall. The school later confirmed...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
deseret.com

Multiple historically black colleges face bomb threats, lockdowns and evacuations

At least eight historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats last week, just about a week ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. What’s happening: Multiple schools across the country reported bomb threats last week. The list of schools includes:. Howard University in Washington, D.C. Xavier University in...
COLLEGES
The Baltimore Sun

‘No heroes here’: Exhaustive report lays out two decades of Baltimore Police and city failure that led to GTTF scandal

Five years after the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal broke, a new report offers the first comprehensive account of how the Baltimore Police Department repeatedly failed to address misconduct complaints involving officers now serving federal prison time. The report, which spans more than 500 pages and cost taxpayers more than $4.47 million, unearths dozens of previously unknown ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Fall River Police Officer Michael Pessoa, Accused Of Using Excessive Force, Fired

FALL RIVER (CBS) – A Fall River police officer who is facing charges for using excessive force was fired Wednesday. Michael Pessoa, who was indicted on charges that he abused his authority and used “excessive and unnecessary force” during four separate incidents in 2019, was determined to have “engaged in serious misconduct” during an internal investigation, Interim Fall River Police Chief Paul Gauvin said. “The hearing officer found substantial evidence that Mr. Pessoa had engaged in egregious violations of Police Department Rules and Regulations and that termination was warranted. These findings and my decision to terminate Mr. Pessoa have no bearing on the pending criminal allegations against him, which will be adjudicated through the criminal justice system,” Gauvin added. Michael Pessoa, a 17-year veteran of the department, was indicted on a variety of charges that include aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, civil rights violation with bodily injury, and filing a false report. The incidents allegedly took place in 2014, 2018 and twice in 2019.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy