UUPD Investigates, U Responds to Bomb Threat at Black Cultural Center

FALL RIVER (CBS) – A Fall River police officer who is facing charges for using excessive force was fired Wednesday. Michael Pessoa, who was indicted on charges that he abused his authority and used “excessive and unnecessary force” during four separate incidents in 2019, was determined to have “engaged in serious misconduct” during an internal investigation, Interim Fall River Police Chief Paul Gauvin said. “The hearing officer found substantial evidence that Mr. Pessoa had engaged in egregious violations of Police Department Rules and Regulations and that termination was warranted. These findings and my decision to terminate Mr. Pessoa have no bearing on the pending criminal allegations against him, which will be adjudicated through the criminal justice system,” Gauvin added. Michael Pessoa, a 17-year veteran of the department, was indicted on a variety of charges that include aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, civil rights violation with bodily injury, and filing a false report. The incidents allegedly took place in 2014, 2018 and twice in 2019.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO