A crowd of fishermen, their families and dozens of other community members gathered at the Port of Newport International Terminal Monday morning to offer prayers and ask for blessings for a fleet of about a dozen local fishing vessels as they prepared to head up to Alaska’s Bering Sea this week to fish for pollack and cod. Pastor Luke Frechette, from the South Beach Church led the service, while Tiven Tegner (pictured above) and others read passages from the Bible and prayed for the departing fishermen. The voyage to the Bering Sea takes around 10 days, and the boats like the Golden Pisces (pictured right) from the local fleet often make the trip together to look out for one another during the voyage. At times, the boats will travel as far as 500 miles out to sea. (Photos by Mathew Brock)

NEWPORT, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO