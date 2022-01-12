ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Norris to the rescue as Loyola Chicago tops Valpo in 2OT

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0djGtuUA00

Braden Norris scored nine of his 23 points in the second overtime and Loyola Chicago never trailed in the final session and beat Valparaiso 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Norris went 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range and finished 5 for 9 from 3 overall. Norris' 3 with 23 seconds left in the first overtime tied it at 66. He sank a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to knot it at 55 at the end of regulation.

The Ramblers (12-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) have won seven straight. Marquise Kennedy scored 14 points, Tate Hall 13 and Lucas Williams 11 for Loyola Chicago.

Sheldon Williams scored 20 off the bench for Valparaiso (8-9, 1-4). Kevion Taylor scored 17 and Kobe King 16 for the Beacons.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC updates guidance on the best masks to protect against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask guidance to note that N95 and KN95 masks offer higher levels of protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks, although it stopped short of recommending that everyone wear them. The change comes as the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant continues to cause record-breaking numbers of infections, straining the ability of hospitals to treat the influx of patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois College Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Norris, IL
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyola Chicago#Valpo#Https Twitter Com Ap
ABC News

ABC News

509K+
Followers
127K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy