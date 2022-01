The legislation, the growth of technology, and the pandemic will all have major impacts on healthcare in California in 2022. Healthcare programs will provide better coverage for as many as one-third of Californians, while the growth of cloud-based technologies will help hospitals scale their IT solutions. New technology will continue to slowly creep into the healthcare sphere, providing computer-backed diagnosis and analysis to help doctors identify issues and make decisions faster.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO