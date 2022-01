DES MOINES, Iowa — For months now the Biden administration's looming vaccine mandate has been a source of contention across the country and right here in Iowa. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on that debate by blocking, specifically, the Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate that would require employers with more than 100 employees to require their workforce to get the COVID-19 or get tested weekly.

