Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 4 Auburn holds off No. 24 Alabama in final minute

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Zmt5_0djGtNnX00

Freshman Jabari Smith scored a career-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan hit four free throws in the final minute as No. 4 Auburn remained undefeated in Southeastern Conference play by holding off No. 24 Alabama 81-77 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday.

Auburn (15-1, 4-0 SEC) held a 73-59 lead and looked set to run away with the game in spite of Walker Kessler fouling out with just two points, but the Crimson Tide (11-5, 2-2) punched back with a 14-0 run to tie the game.

After the teams traded scores to keep the score knotted at 77-77 inside the final minute, Auburn made the key play to secure the win. Flanigan drew a foul with 58 seconds remaining and knocked down both free throws to make it 79-77.

Jahvon Quinerly missed a layup, the Tigers controlled the rebound and Flanigan knocked down another pair of free throws to extend the lead to two possessions with 19 seconds left.

Kessler, Auburn’s leading rebounder, was held to just 12 playing minutes due to the foul trouble, but his teammates stepped up. Smith, the team’s leading scorer, went 8 of 14, and Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points on 7-of-20 shooting (3 of 10 from 3-point range).

Alabama’s Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford were held to a combined 8-of-33 shooting (24.2 percent). Quinerly finished with 14 points, Shackelford with 13.

Noah Gurley scored 11 and Darius Miles tallied 10 points and nine rebounds.

Auburn led 40-35 at halftime behind 13 points from Smith.

–Field Level Media

