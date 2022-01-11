ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scream’ Final Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Scream be the movie to finally dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home at the top of the box office chart? Most predictions right now having it grossing about $40 million, which would likely be enough to make it the top film in the country. As one final sales pitch there’s a...

bloody-disgusting.com

Latest Official ‘Scream’ Poster Goes 1980s Retro With Ghostface!

The first big horror movie we cannot wait to see in 2022 is of course Scream, the franchise relaunch/legacy sequel coming exclusively to movie theaters on January 14, 2022. It was Creepy Duck Design who whipped up an attention-grabbing recent official poster for the new movie, and another new poster from the artist has been revealed today, this one putting a retro spin on the franchise. The latest from Creepy Duck Design, once again an official poster for Scream 2022, imagines Ghostface slashing his way through the 1980s!
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’: Behold This Epic Hero Shot of Ghostface! [Exclusive]

Michael, Jason, Freddy, Pinhead, Chucky, and…Ghostface. Wes Craven’s Scream (1996) is not only one of the best horror films of all time, but it gave birth to an equally important new slasher, the infinitely iconic Ghostface. However, what makes this killer unique is that he/she isn’t supernatural, nor is it the same person behind the mask in every film. Ghostface could be anyone.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Win a double in-season pass to see the return of Ghostface in Scream

Thanks to Paramount Pictures we have 5 double passes (Admit 2) to give away for the upcoming release of Scream, set for release exclusively in cinemas from January 13th, 2022. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

SCREAM | Final Trailer Available Now

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Writer Reveals Previous Film Nearly Opened With Ghostface Getting Killed

The original Scream, from writer Kevin Williamson and director Wes Craven, shocked audiences by killing its biggest star in the opening scene, letting audiences know that if Drew Barrymore's character couldn't survive the first 10 minutes, anyone could be killed at any moment. This tradition was continued in the film's sequels, with Williamson recently revealing that, by the time he got to Scream 4, one idea he toyed with was circumventing expectations by having franchise hero Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) killing someone in the iconic Ghostface costume, though Craven ultimately opted to go a different direction with the opening.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

David Arquette’s Net Worth Is Huge—Here’s How It Compares to His ‘Scream’ Co-Star & Ex Courteney Cox

It’s been over 25 years since Scream, yet David Arquette’s net worth is still benefitting from his time in the slasher film franchise. In fact, his salary has only continued to grow with each new Scream movie—and the same can be said for the latest installment. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Before rising to prominence with Scream, Arquette—who was born in September 1971—was raised in a commune near Bentonville, Virginia. Arquette‘s mother Brenda worked as a therapist, actress, poet and acting instructor, while his father Lewis was an actor. He grew up with four siblings: Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis and Richmond, who...
CELEBRITIES
People

Drew Barrymore Announces Scream Reunion with Phone Call from Ghostface

Drew Barrymore is giving Scream fans a week to die for. The Golden Globe winner, 46, caught up with Ghostface on the phone in a promo video for "Scream Week" on The Drew Barrymore Show, which will welcome stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, as well as new cast members of the upcoming fifth installment.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

David Arquette howls with laughter as Courteney Cox discusses disastrous Scream 3 mini-fringe

Drew Barrymore and David Arquette were left in hysterics as Courteney Cox discussed her disastrous mini-fringe haircut from Scream 3.Cox and Arquette appeared on Monday’s episode (10 January) of The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss the release of Scream, the fifth film in the franchise.Discussing her time in the franchise, the conversation turned to Scream 3, in which the Friends star sported an extremely short fringe hairstyle which has long been mocked on the internet.“Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over-the-top gross or ugly or too much,” Cox...
MOVIES
106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

