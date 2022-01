LOVELAND — Three was the magic number on Friday night at Mountain View High School. Frederick boys basketball, which is just on the outside looking in of CHSAANow.com’s Class 4A top-10 rankings at No. 11, went for broke from beyond the 3-point line during the first quarter against the Mountain Lions. That early effort gave them a significant, early boost en route to a 66-55 victory.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO