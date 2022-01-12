ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact-Checkers Urge YouTube To Fight Disinformation

By AFP News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 80 fact-checking organisations Wednesday urged online video platform YouTube to better combat disinformation, offering to help debunk false statements. "Every day, we see that YouTube is one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide," said the groups spanning the...

Comments / 14

SurfsUp
2d ago

Funny how those fact checkers are not even fact checking Biden anymore for his daily lies that are also daily being debunked by actual history. In Biden's version, he worked on projects with world leaders that were already dead during his time in the senate.

Reply(2)
9
071badboi nonya
3d ago

It should read, "Fact checkers urge more censorship on youtube." There I fixed the title for you.

Reply(1)
13
A. D. Bunker
2d ago

Which fact checkers are you referring to? The fact checkers? Or the fact checkers who fact check the fact checkers? Or the fact checkers who fact check them?

Reply(1)
4
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CONGRESS & COURTS
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
CONGRESS & COURTS
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SCIENCE
ENTERTAINMENT
