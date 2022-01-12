Fact-Checkers Urge YouTube To Fight Disinformation

Sen. Rand Paul said Monday he will stop using Big Tech platforms and is ditching Google-owned YouTube first over concerns about censorship of speech online. “Today, I begin my exodus from Big Tech, starting with the worst censor of all, YouTube,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement. “As a libertarian-leaning senator, I think private companies have the right to ban me if they want to, however, those of us who believe that truth comes from disputation and that the marketplace of ideas is a prerequisite for innovation should shun the close-minded censors and take our ideas elsewhere, which is exactly what I’m doing.”

