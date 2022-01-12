Fact-Checkers Urge YouTube To Fight Disinformation

Just as America was despondently staring down a 2022 of school closures, Covid-19 exposures, repeated quarantines, and testing shortages, lo, the universe delivered up a New Year’s miracle: Twitter permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account. No more can @mtgreenee wantonly tweet that the 2020 election was stolen, that Democrats are plotting a Communist takeover, that Fauci should be fired, or that Covid vaccines have led to large numbers of ignored deaths (the tweet that finally, belatedly, got her deplatformed). No longer can Greene egg on 465,000 followers to behave in a manner that endangers their health and the welfare of those hapless citizens who come afoul of them. In these dark times, such a piece of good news seems cause for jubilation.
