Ask business and IT executives what GitOps means and you might get a perplexing reply about prodding a horse ("no, Git-Ops, not giddy-up") rather than something about IT automation. We can excuse people for not knowing the latest tech marketing jargon since they have better things to do than play buzzword bingo. Nonetheless, GitOps, a portmanteau of "Git" as in the popular source code version control system and "Ops" as in IT operations is an increasingly popular extension of DevOps methods to application and infrastructure automation. GitOps is a form of Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC…do we have a bingo?) since both use source code syntax to describe infrastructure configurations and deployment tasks, but GitOps, which is primarily a marketing creation of Weaveworks, has evolved into a discipline focused on cloud-native, containerized applications with the following elements:

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO