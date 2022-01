Friday was all about the Libertyville wrestling Class of 2022, and the host Wildcats didn't let their fans down with a very impressive performance on Senior Night. Starting the North Suburban Conference dual meet at 152 pounds, Libertyville stormed ahead of Warren 40-0 after seven matches as the Blue Devils continue to struggle to put together a full lineup with three forfeits.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO