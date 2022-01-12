ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.

Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to help Nashville win its fifth straight.

Roman Josi had three assists.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which had won five in a row.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

In overtime, J.T. Compher blocked Josi's shot attempt, but the rebound caromed to Duchene in the slot, where he fired the puck past Kuemper.

