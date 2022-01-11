‘Assault on Titan’ gear is coming to ‘Name of Responsibility’

Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone Season 1 will receive a refresh this week, and it will feature some big time crossover content. In addition to the usual new Operator, Zombies content, ect., players will also be able to grab some Attack on Titan cosmetics inspired by the final season of the anime. A Legendary skin, weapon blueprints, and more will be available via the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition bundle. You can get the lowdown on everything included in the bundle below (click of the image for full resolution).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO