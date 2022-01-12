ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves' rally comes up short against Pelicans

By Chris Schad
 3 days ago
Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Anthony Edwards put on a show in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night but Brandon Ingram's 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left handed the Minnesota Timberwolves a 128-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Timberwolves were led early by D'Angelo Russell. Russell led the charge by putting up 13 of his 18 points in the first half. With 10 assists, he was the catalyst for the Minnesota offense.

But while Russell was having a good night, the Pelicans couldn't miss. New Orleans shot 55 percent from the floor and was able to get easy buckets by outscoring Minnesota 28-8 in fast break points.

New Orleans's aggressiveness helped build a 13-point lead in the second half but the Timberwolves made a late charge behind Edwards. Edwards scored 18 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and helped Minnesota take the lead with 3:33 to go.

The Pelicans jumped back in front and extended their lead to six points with 50 seconds to play. A bucket from Edwards and a clutch 3-pointer from Malik Beasley made it a 124-123 game with 11.9 seconds remaining and Russell made a driving layup to tie the game at 125 with 3.6 seconds to go.

But Ingram's clutch jumper capped off a 33-point performance and handed the Timberwolves their first loss on a four-game road trip.

The Timberwolves (20-21) will look to cap off a winning road trip when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

FanSided

This potential Cavs trade with Magic is solid deal to consider

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a 23-18 record on the year, and have exceeded the expectations of many thus far this season. Them getting through a gauntlet of a schedule in the first third or so of the campaign was nothing to sneeze at with how they did, and even with the injuries and COVID-19-related absences they had, the club has hung in there.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The New York Knicks Must Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
NBA
