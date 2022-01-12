ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

John Lindsay-Poland speaks on U.S. guns, militarism in Mexico at Latin America Caucus Speaker Series

By Sejal Patil
Michigan Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Interfaith Council for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) hosted the first event of their Latin American Caucus Speaker Series, co-sponsored by the University of Michigan’s Latin American and Caribbean Studies Program Thursday evening. The series features one new speaker a month from January to May 2022 as they lead conversations regarding...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Would Americans ever support a coup? 40 percent now say yes.

Recently, for the first time, the United States was added to a list of “backsliding democracies,” by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. Other similar organizations have also reported that the United States’ democratic institutions have eroded. Former president Donald Trump’s effort to undermine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Foreign Policy

The Harsh Price of U.S. Profit in Latin America

Harsh Times, Mario Vargas Llosa’s latest novel, is a didactic book. Set before and after the U.S.-orchestrated coup that toppled Guatemala’s socialist President Jacobo Árbenz in 1954, its message is spelled out repeatedly across some 300 pages, and then again—as though the reader were in danger of missing the point—in its final paragraph: “When all is said and done, the North American invasion of Guatemala held up the continent’s democratization for decades at the cost of thousands of lives, as it helped popularize the myth of armed struggle and socialism throughout Latin America.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
soundsandcolours.com

Understanding the Cannabis Laws in Latin America

Latin America’s cannabis legislation has moved much faster than America’s. Several countries have decriminalized possession, allowed the use of cannabis for medical purposes, or regulated its commercial cultivation and sale to provide access for adults. This article will explain the current cannabis laws in all of Latin America.
POLITICS
The Poultry Site

Latin America 2022 economic outlook trimmed by UN

The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said in a report that the region's economy likely grew a faster-than-expected 6.2% in 2021, hiking its estimate from a previous level of 5.9%, reported Reuters. Latin America, a diverse region spanning from Mexico to Brazil and Argentina...
ECONOMY
AFP

Latin American security contractors bitter after serving in US wars

Peruvian Vladimir Florez was guarding the US consulate in Afghanistan when a suicide bomber blew up a truck outside the gates, killing eight Afghans and sparking a firefight that lasted hours. The truck explosion, which was caught on camera, was so powerful "it sent me flying, I fell to the ground," said Florez.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Boston Globe

Leftists are ascendant in Latin America as key elections loom

RIO DE JANEIRO — In the final weeks of 2021, Chile and Honduras voted decisively for leftist presidents to replace leaders on the right, extending a significant, multiyear shift across Latin America. This year, leftist politicians are the favorites to win presidential elections in Colombia and Brazil, taking over...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

U.S. arms control group makes Mexico minister 'person of year' after gun lawsuit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign minister and its government were on Friday named the 2021 arms control persons of the year by a major U.S. lobby in recognition of a lawsuit they filed against several American arms manufacturers. The Mexican government launched its lawsuit in August https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-sues-several-weapons-manufacturers-us-court-2021-08-04, arguing arms...
POLITICS
miami.edu

Is the pendulum swinging to the left in Latin America?

In late November 2021, Chile elected Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old, as president. Boric campaigned on promises of ending inequality and addressing climate change. His win was preceded by two other elections of left leaning presidents in Honduras and Peru, pushing political analysts to say that there is a growing trend for these types of governments in the region.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Militarism#Guns#Racism#Icpj#Latin American#Caribbean Studies Program#Harvard University#Central Americans
Seeking Alpha

Emerging Risks In Latin America In 2022

Latin America will start 2022 in a very fragile position given the economic fallout from the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, a deteriorated fiscal position, weak FDI, and the erosion of real wages due to high inflation. Economic rebound will likely lose momentum due to tighter monetary policy, declining real...
ECONOMY
change-links.org

What the Monroe Doctrine Signifies to Latin America

For the people of Latin America, since December 2, 1823, when then U.S. President James Monroe established a Doctrine that would always identify its rule over the vast region then classified as Latin America, it is impossible to understand why the economic and political conditions in the Countries of Latin America have compelled so many to migrate to other lands, usually to the U.S., since this Doctrine was enacted!
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US Congress orders probe on Haiti leader's assassination

The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying. Questions have remained on the motivations behind the killing of Moise, who had controversially extended his rule in the Caribbean country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Deadline

Joe Biden Appoints Star Jones To U.S. Commission For The Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Star Jones, who will become the host and judge on Divorce Court later this year, has another new gig: A presidential appointment to a U.S. commission. President Joe Biden tapped Jones to serve as one of the members of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an agency which is tasked with identifying and reporting monuments, historic buildings and cemeteries in Eastern and Central Europe “that are associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens,” according to the law that created it in 1985. Jones, a former homicide prosecutor, was one of the original co-hosts of The View. She’s a principal of Instant Impact Group, LLC, which advises on diversity and equity programs. She also served as president and board director of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., and of the International Association of Women. Biden also appointed six others to the commission, including G. Jonathan Greenwald, Nicole Mavis Isaac, Nancy Kaufman, Michael Marquardt, Maureen Pikarski and Bill Shaheen. The commission was set up to ensure that such sites — historically important for populations impacted by Nazism and communism — are preserved. Jones will replace Faith Jenkins as the judge on Divorce Court this fall. The latest incarnation of the show started in 1999.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Inside Biden’s secretive weapons shipment to Ukraine

With help from Betsy Woodruff Swan, Paul McLeary, Lee Hudson and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. CNN successfully raised NatSec Daily’s collective eyebrow with this tidbit buried deep in a Monday evening story: The United States secretly greenlit weapons transfers to Ukraine in the middle of a tense standoff with Russia.
POTUS
manisteenews.com

GUEST VIEW: Hostage release is proof the US cavalry is not coming to Haiti

The following editorial was published in the Miami Herald:. (TNS) Whether or not 12 captured North American missionaries escaped or were intentionally let go by their Haitian captors after a hefty ransom was allegedly paid is up for discussion days after their release. But one thing appears to be clear:...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy