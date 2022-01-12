Huge Alabama OL high on Austin, Swinney & Clemson

A huge offensive line prospect from the Yellowhammer State on Clemson’s recruiting radar has been in touch with the Tigers’ new offensive line coach, Thomas Austin.

Northridge High School (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) offensive lineman Wilkin Formby – a 6-foot-8, 300-pound junior in the class of 2023 – told The Clemson Insider that he was recently in contact with Austin, whose relationship with Formby dates back to Formby’s appearance at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

“We talked a little bit on New Year’s (Eve),” Formby said. “We were just texting back and forth about how our New Year’s Eve was going and stuff.”

Of course, Austin was recently promoted from offensive analyst to offensive line coach for the Tigers, with longtime O-line coach Robbie Caldwell transitioning into an off-field role with the program as a director of high school relations.

“They told me at the camp (last) summer that was probably what was going to happen,” Formby told TCI. “At the camp, me and Coach Austin clicked pretty well, and we had a good relationship there. Anytime we see each other in person, we have a pretty close enough relationship to have easy conversations and stuff. It’s a shame that Coach Caldwell’s leaving, but he’s got a great person taking his job. He’s a great coach, too.”

While Formby has also built a relationship with Caldwell and was sad to see him retire as Clemson’s O-line coach, Formby is confident that Austin will do well in his new role as Caldwell’s replacement.

“As a coach, I think he’s just as good as anyone else. He’s a great coach,” Formby said of Austin. “And as a person as well, he’s a great person, a really nice guy. I think he’s a great coach.”

In addition to camping at Clemson last June, Formby was on campus in November as an unofficial visitor for the Wake Forest game at Death Valley. He plans to visit a bunch of schools between now and this summer and expects to get back to Clemson sooner or later.

“I know I’ll make it to Clemson at some point, I just don’t know exactly when,” he said. “I’ll have to communicate that with Coach Austin. But I’d definitely like to get up there soon because I really enjoyed it the last time I was there.”

Formby holds over a dozen scholarship offers, including offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Right now, Formby is taking the recruiting process slowly as he waits to see which other offers come his way, and doesn’t have a firm decision timeline in mind at this time.

“Still just kind of waiting on some more schools,” he said. “Maybe (commit) before my senior season, but who knows.”

Formby is high on Clemson, and an offer from Swinney and the Tigers is certainly on his wish list.

“We could take it back even to the camp. Since the very first time I ever went to Clemson, it always stuck out because of how nice it is, and I love Coach Swinney and how great of a guy he is and how he runs things,” he said. “I like that. So, considering if I got an offer there, that would be great to me because I really enjoy the facilities and the coaches and everyone there. It’s just a great program and a great fan base.”

