BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - At least three porcupines in Maine have died from a virus that wildlife experts say could pose a threat to the population of the spiky rodents. The Bangor Daily News reports five porcupines had to be rushed to Acadia Wildlife in Bar Harbor during a week this fall because of illness. Three died. Biological samples later diagnosed the porcupines with skunk adenovirus 1, which was first seen in a skunk in Canada in 2014 and has since been spotted in other mammals.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO