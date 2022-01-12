ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Collects win Tuesday

 3 days ago

Fleury made 24 saves on 26 shots in a 4-2...

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Fleury, de Haan, Galvas, Reichel, Shaw

Not only have the Chicago Blackhawks finally broken the six-game skid that ran through parts of two different calendar years, but they’ve also begun a type of streak that they haven’t experienced since after their coaching change in mid-November. Can they make it three wins in a row on Thursday?
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Tallies in overtime win

Kubalik scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens. Kubalik opened the scoring at 7:42 of the first period, ending his six-game point drought. The winger has had an inconsistent season overall, picking up seven goals and six assists in 37 appearances. Despite the shaky scoring numbers, he's added 79 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-13 rating while playing in a middle-six role.
the-rink.com

Blackhawks swat Blue Jackets in 4–2 win

The Chicago Blackhawks looked to conclude their three-game road trip on a high note against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. The game was expected to be defenseman Seth Jones’ return to Columbus, however, it was not to be, as earlier in the day, Jones, along with teammate Jake McCabe, were placed in COVID-19 protocol. As a result, the Blackhawks recalled defenseman Jakub Galvas from Rockford, and he made his NHL debut paired alongside Riley Stillman. In addition, Blue Jackets defenseman and former Blackhawk Adam Boqvist faced his former team for the first time since the blockbuster trade involving Jones last summer.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Update: Post-WJC, Prospect Rankings & More

It has been a while since our last prospects update. In the time in between, we’ve seen the World Junior Championship Tournament (WJC) start up, shut down, and ultimately get cancelled (or possibly postponed), and we welcomed in a new year. Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects continue to strut their stuff across the many hockey leagues in the world.
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
