ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Geena Davis Decries Ageism In Hollywood; Was Told She Was Too Old For Role By Potential Male Co-Star

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Thelma and Louise actress Geena Davis has been a staunch advocate for women, particularly aging women in Hollywood.

In an interview with Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews podcast, Davis discussed various run-ins she’s had with ageism in Hollywood revealing she was denied a role because the leading man said she was too old, even though the actor was older than her.

‘It’s very strange and so prevalent,’ she explained. ‘A certain male actor that was making a movie said that I was too old to be his romantic interest, and I was 20 years younger than him.

She continues, “Women peak in their 20s and 30s, and men peak in their 40s and 50s as far as actors go. So the male stars of the movies want to appear to be younger than they are, or they want to appeal to younger people, so they always want a co-star who is really young. That is why that happens and that is why women don’t get cast very much after 40 and 50. It is because they are felt to be too old to be a romantic interest.”

According to the Oscar winning actress, women over 50 are rarely cast as leads in film and television roles and claims women above the age of 50 make up 20 percent of the characters we see on screen and most of them are in minor roles.

She didn’t name the actor, or the film where the conversation took place but according to the dailymail, Davis has “played the on-screen love interest to many of Hollywood’s most famous male actors over the years – several of whom were younger than her when she appeared alongside them.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich Dies: ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘Paper Moon’ & ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Director Was 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian and critic-turned-director of such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask, died today of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Family members, who were by his side, said paramedics were unable to revive him. His daughter, writer-director Antonia Bogdanovich, said of her father: “He never stopped working, and film was his life and he loved his family. He taught me a lot.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery While he would be best known later for his deadpan turn as the shrink’s shrink in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock explains why she quit Hollywood to live ‘in the wilderness’ 25 years ago

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has explained why she left Hollywood 25 years ago.LeBrock started her career as a model before moving to films, and was known for her role in the 1985 John Hughes film. She also starred in the 1990 film Hard to Kill, during which she met her future husband Steven Seagal. However, it was following a highly-publicised divorce from the action star in 1996 that she decided to quit the industry.She has now reflected upon her decision to leave Hollywood, telling Fox News: “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geena Davis
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
EW.com

Geena Davis says directors 'wanted to make sure I knew my place' after she won an Oscar

Winning an Academy Award is a lifelong dream for many actors, but it's not always the career boost one might hope. For Geena Davis, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 1988's The Accidental Tourist, she learned the hard way that not everyone is necessarily happy for you after you snatch that coveted trophy. During a recent appearance on Allison Kugel's podcast Allison Interviews, Davis recalled working with two filmmakers who thought she needed to be put in her "place" after her big win.
CELEBRITIES
ScreenCrush

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
KXLY

Geena Davis says she was treated differently after winning an Oscar

Geena Davis claims that she was treated differently by directors following her Oscar win. The 65-year-old star claimed the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1989 for her role as Muriel Pritchett in ‘The Accidental Tourist’ but admits that the success had its downsides as filmmakers had a different view of her after she landed the gong.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Ageism#Allison Interviews
SD Entertainer Magazine

Geena Davis Talks Oscars, Thelma & Louise, Gender Bias

An Exclusive Entertainer & Lifestyles Magazine/San Diego Interview. Academy Award winning actress Geena Davis has spent decades breaking down barriers for women with powerfully resonate on screen portrayals that have transcended entertainment and inspired seismic cultural shifts in how women are viewed in art and real life. Davis made her...
SAN DIEGO, CA
arcamax.com

Geena Davis: My Oscars win changed directors' attitudes to me

Geena Davis says she was treated negatively by directors after her Oscar win. The 65-year-old Hollywood icon won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her performance as Muriel Pritchett in the 1988 romantic film 'The Accidental Tourist' actress but in the immediate aftermath her recognition caused her problems in her career.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Celebrities Who Hid Their Pregnancies While Filming TV Shows & Movies

Busy working moms often live by the mantra, “The show must go on.” And in Hollywood, it’s no different, even when you’re in front of the camera. If the stars were to align properly, a pregnant celebrity would play an expecting character, but that’s rarely the case — especially with storylines that exclude the possibility of a pregnancy. Just ask Courteney Cox, whose beloved Friends character Monica Geller struggled with infertility shortly before the actress became pregnant with her daughter Coco while married to her (now ex) husband David Arquette.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Geena Davis says male actor told her she was too old for romantic lead despite being 20 years younger than him

Geena Davis has said that a potential male co-star didn’t approve of her casting because he thought she was too old.However, at the time, Beetlejuice star Davis was 20 years younger than the unnamed actor.‘It’s very strange and so prevalent,’ she said of ageism while speaking to Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews podcast.“A certain male actor that was making a movie said that I was too old to be his romantic interest, and I was 20 years younger than him.”Davis, who won an Oscar for Thelma & Louise in 1992, didn’t say who the actor was and what...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones Are a Powerful Acting Duo! Meet the ‘This Is Us’ Star’s Emmy-Winning Daughter

Like father, like daughter! This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones has captivated audiences with his portrayal of William Hill on the hit NBC drama series since 2016. His daughter, actress Jasmine Cephas Jones, followed in his footsteps to lead her own successful career in Hollywood. The duo have gone on to act side by side and made Emmys history together in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
kolafm.com

Hollywood Legend | Cindy Davis |

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood’s first Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died. He was 94. To me, he was one of those performers whose movies I have seen countless times.. (Lilies of the Field and In The Heat of the Night to name only a few). Read more about his amazing life and career HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy