ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

What to know about Glenn Youngkin’s newest COVID-19 adviser

By Kate Masters
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03M5KL_0djGmpp400

As Virginia continues to weather its latest COVID-19 surge, all eyes have been on Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who’s pledged to end statewide vaccine and mask mandates even while urging individuals to get their shots.

His latest appointment has offered another glimpse into how the incoming governor plans to craft coronavirus policy. In a news release Tuesday, Youngkin announced his medical advisory team, “a group of experts from the medical and public health community that will be providing updates on the pandemic and advice on how to address its ongoing challenges,” he stated.

Some of the appointees have been on the frontlines of Virginia’s response since the start, including Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, and Executive Chairman Alan Levine of Ballad Health, the southwestern hospital system that’s seen some of the state’s highest COVID admissions . Chairing the group, though, is Dr. Marty Makary, a surgical oncologist and professor at Johns Hopkins University who’s become an outspoken medical commentator for Fox News.

According to his professional biography and personal website , Makary is an expert in surgical innovations and health care costs — the subject of his best-selling book, “ The Price We Pay .” Over the course of the pandemic, though, he’s weighed in on everything from vaccines to mask-wearing among children, taking stances that have attracted criticism from some of his health care colleagues. As Youngkin prepares to take the helm of Virginia’s COVID-19 response with Makary’s guidance, here are some of the doctor’s most attention-grabbing takes over the course of the pandemic.

Natural immunity reduces the need for vaccination

In the early days of the nation’s vaccine campaign, Makary criticized federal health agencies for their universal approach to the shots. In an editorial for The Washington Post, published last January, he argued that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should stop recommending vaccines to Americans that had already been infected by the virus.

“I believe the vaccine is safe and strongly recommend that we vaccinate all Americans, but doing so is not a requirement to achieve herd immunity,” Makary wrote. “Given that close to a third of all Americans and perhaps more have had COVID-19 infections, it’s possible that herd immunity is closer than we think.”

His column was written at a time when supply of the shots was extremely limited, and largely criticized the idea of vaccinating previously infected patients over senior citizens and other vulnerable populations (many of whom had already been prioritized for doses under the tiered rollout adopted by federal and state health agencies). Still, some of his arguments were picked up by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who invited Makary onto his show, according to the Baltimore Sun. During the episode, the doctor complained that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were downplaying the strength of natural immunity in favor of a broader vaccination campaign. Last month, he was on Fox News again discussing the same topic .

It’s true that natural immunity does offer protection against the virus, and early studies have suggested that infection with omicron may be protective against the delta variant. But scientists still don’t know how long that immunity will last, and there’s broad consensus that vaccines offer better and longer-lasting protection than previous infections (with exponentially less risk of serious complications).

The potential for new variants also complicates the issue of natural immunity. Omicron seems to carry a greater chance of reinfection , according to another early study, and new variants could also break through previously acquired infections.

Makary has continued to state that federal health agencies are downplaying the importance of natural immunity. One of his most recent columns for Fox argues that previously infected patients do not need booster shots.

Herd immunity will end the pandemic

Makary’s focus on natural immunity has also shaped his thoughts on when, and how, the pandemic might end.

In one of his splashiest columns for the Wall Street Journal — published in February of 2021, as cases in Virginia and much of the country were on a steep and unexpected decline — Makary predicted that COVID-19 would be “mostly gone” by that April. The reason, he wrote, would be natural immunity combined with vaccines, which would protect enough Americans to nearly halt transmission of the virus.

The piece was criticized by some of Makary’s colleagues at Johns Hopkins, including infectious disease professor Dr. Stuart Ray, who compared it to former President Donald Trump’s early claims that the pandemic would be over by Easter of 2020. And unfortunately, both the delta and omicron surges have proven Makary wrong. The rise of more infectious variants means that herd immunity might only be accomplishable with very high vaccination rates — much higher than the 60 to 70 percent threshold once cited by some health experts. Many others have abandoned the idea altogether given the uncertainty of reinfection and continued potential for new variants that could evade existing immunity.

Virginia is currently seeing record-breaking numbers of infections and hospitalizations. On Tuesday alone, the state recorded more than 16,600 new cases .

Masking children is “abusive”

In an August column for the Wall Street journal, Makary argued against mask requirements in schools, claiming that face coverings could be “vectors for pathogens.” Like some other commentators , he wrote that there was inconclusive evidence on the effective of masking at preventing COVID-19 transmission among children, and that requiring face coverings could hinder learning.

Other public health experts, including the CDC, have strongly disagreed, especially during COVID-19 surges. While there’s no evidence that new variants, including delta and omicron, cause more severe disease, pediatric hospitalizations have increased during the current wave of cases, as they have in earlier periods of high transmission. And while some studies have been inconclusive on masking, other data has reinforced that the virus spreads less in schools where both teachers and students are masked.

The column fits in with Makary’s overall stance throughout much of the pandemic — that public health agencies are issuing guidance without strong data to back it up. And while the CDC has faced criticism from other scientists, including what many experts described as confusing new isolation and quarantine guidance , Makary’s criticism aligns neatly with Youngkin’s public stance against broad health mandates. The appointment likely signals a dramatically new approach to Virginia’s COVID-19 response.

The post What to know about Glenn Youngkin’s newest COVID-19 adviser appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go?

Education has been the number one priority for Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, both on the campaign trail and as he prepares his transition to the Executive Mansion in Richmond.  Youngkin promised to boost teacher pay and rebuild crumbling facilities, keep schools open throughout the ongoing pandemic and eradicate “critical race theory” from the classroom.  Budgets come […] The post How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Virginia Mercury

Northam OKs emergency order to help hospitals handle COVID-19 spike

In his final week in office, Gov. Ralph Northam is approving a limited emergency order meant to give hospitals and public-health agencies more resources to respond to surging COVID-19 hospitalizations. In a news release Monday, the governor’s office said the 30-day order would “expand the number of available hospital beds, increase staffing capacity at hospitals […] The post Northam OKs emergency order to help hospitals handle COVID-19 spike appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
WSET

Glenn Youngkin announces medical advisors as COVID-19 surges across Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — With COVID-19 surging once again across Virginia, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his Medical Advisory Team. “I am proud to announce a group of experts from the medical and public health community that will be providing updates on the pandemic and advice on how to address its ongoing challenges," Youngkin said. "I have been receiving briefings about the coronavirus and Omicron variant regularly and we are going to stay on top of this."
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
WSET

Virginia Inauguration Weekend for Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin: what we know

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Richmond is gearing up to welcome incoming Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin this Saturday, Jan. 15. Youngkin, a Republican, will be the Commonwealth's 74th governor. The theme is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together," reflecting the spirit of America's founding fathers but also liberty, freedom, and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Northam’s loaded legacy budget co-opts Youngkin, dispenses holiday sugar plums

What better way to get the Yule season rolling than playing Santa Claus, as Virginia’s lame-duck governor, Ralph Northam, is doing? His jolly old excellency has been popping up everywhere, promising hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of sugar plums that he’s embedded into his proposed $158 billion biennial state budget that’s improbably flush with […] The post Northam’s loaded legacy budget co-opts Youngkin, dispenses holiday sugar plums appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FOOD & DRINKS
Virginia Mercury

Trump EPA head, coal lobbyist tapped as Virginia’s environmental chief

Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Trump EPA chief and former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler as his pick for Virginia’s next secretary of natural and historic resources.  “Virginia needs a diverse energy portfolio in place to fuel our economic growth, continued preservation of our natural resources, and a comprehensive plan to tackle rising sea levels,” said […] The post Trump EPA head, coal lobbyist tapped as Virginia’s environmental chief appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Carilion Clinic#Ballad Health#Johns Hopkins University#Fox News#The Washington Post
Virginia Mercury

Can Youngkin really ban critical race theory in Virginia schools?

By some accounts, Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin won the office in part thanks to his campaign pledge to ban critical race theory, an issue that’s become the subject of explosive debate in some Virginia school systems. Nearly two months after the election, though, Youngkin has done little to elaborate on his promise. In general, the […] The post Can Youngkin really ban critical race theory in Virginia schools? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Hawaii Magazine

What to Know About COVID-19 Booster Requirements on Maui

Amid record-high numbers of COVID-19 infections in Hawaiʻi, Maui County is revising its definition of being “fully vaccinated.” It’s the first county in the state to require a COVID-19 booster to be considered completely vaccinated. Starting Jan. 8, to enter “high risk” establishments including restaurants, bars...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

What people need to know about COVID-19 booster shots for children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday endorsed COVID-19 booster shots for kids 12 to 15 years old. Boosters now are approved for everyone 16 and up, and a Maryland pediatrician wants to emphasize how dramatically boosters can improve protection. “Many of our teenagers were vaccinated over the...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NPR

What to know about COVID-19 as 2022 starts with more uncertainty

Here are some of the top stories we're following today:. Omicron spread: The COVID-19 variant is showing no signs of slowing yet. While cases are up, hospitalizations are not rising as fast, and vaccines are working to prevent severe disease. Meanwhile, schools and caregivers are grappling with how best to keep kids safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Glenn Youngkin reminds Virginians what GOP governance looks like

Headed into last year's gubernatorial race in Virginia, Glenn Youngkin faced a political challenge. On the one hand, the first-time candidate needed to win the support of his conservative political party. On the other hand, Republicans hadn't won a statewide election in the commonwealth since 2009 — and running as a far-right firebrand wouldn't work.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

What to know about California's new COVID-19 workplace restrictions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Friday, new guidelines under the California Division of Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, went into effect for California workplaces as the state faces another surge in cases. Rob Moutrie, Policy Advocate with the California Chamber of Commerce, says these new rules could place further...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC12

Parade participants announced for Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Youngkin Inaugural Committee has announced parade participants for Virginia’s 74th inauguration, according to Youngkin’s team. “The inaugural parade will bring Virginians together to celebrate the virtues, diversity, and spirit of Virginia. We are excited that members of the Virginia National Guard, Virginia university and high school students, NASA representatives, the great men and women of our law enforcement, among others will be joining the festivities. This will be a unique and momentous celebration that honors every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

1K+
Followers
720
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy