Beginning Stain Glass

Name: Marina Chaccur and cat, Oprah/Feijão (Yes, she has two names.) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m Marina, a Brazilian designer living in the Netherlands. It’s a long story, but cutting it short, I moved here because I feel at home in this city. After a few years, I found a place to call mine, but not before it was entirely renovated. I mean, EVERYTHING: changing places of walls/doors, ceilings, floors, cables, pipes, windows… you name it! I was actually excited with the project because then I could shape the place like I wanted it to be. I saw the potential it had.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO