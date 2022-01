Boba Fett, former bounty hunter and current ruler of Tatooine, has returned to "Star Wars" for another adventure in this week's episode of "The Book of Boba Fett." Picking up where the first episode of the series left off, we got more of Fett's ongoing navigation of the new world he finds himself in, while also giving us more flashbacks to what happened in the time between "Return of the Jedi" and his return in "The Mandalorian." But unlike last week, this episode came with a pretty big reveal ... if you knew where to look. And it all has to do with that badass Wookiee. We're going to go over who that probably is, and what it might mean in terms of another big reveal down the line.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO