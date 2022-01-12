ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Mosley girls soccer shuts out North Bay Haven

By Courtney Mims
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team took down North Bay Haven 8-0 on Tuesday night.

The Dolphins scored five goals in the first half, and three in the second.

Mosley improves their record to 10-3 on the year and will take on Fort Walton Beach on Monday.

