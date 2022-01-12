Mosley girls soccer shuts out North Bay Haven
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team took down North Bay Haven 8-0 on Tuesday night.
The Dolphins scored five goals in the first half, and three in the second.
Mosley improves their record to 10-3 on the year and will take on Fort Walton Beach on Monday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0