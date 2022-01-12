ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Chief of staff: Justice ‘not doing well’

By Merrily McAuliffe
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

UPDATE (7:32 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12): Governor Justice is still feeling unwell, according to a release sent from his office.

The release says that the governor “continues to experience moderate symptoms which continue to make him feel unwell.” It also says that his course of monoclonal antibody treatment was “received well.”

The press release concluded with an update on the governor’s famous bulldog, Babydog:

“Babydog is showing no signs of illness and maintains her healthy appetite.”

UPDATE (11:34 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12): Governor Justice’s Chief of Staff Brian Abraham appeared on MetroNews Talkline to give host Hoppy Kercheval an update on the governor’s condition:

“He’s not doing well, Hoppy. He’s very ill. He continues to suffer as I can hear it through the phones. I can hear congestion. He still has elevated blood pressure. He’s uncomfortable.”

Abraham went on to say that the governor received monoclonal antibody treatment and has medical care being provided to him.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release sent just before midnight Tuesday.

The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing moderate symptoms and is isolating at home.

Gov. Justice received a positive PCR test for COVID-19. Confirmatory testing was performed by the West Virginia State Lab with an additional positive result. An additional test was administered overnight to confirm the initial PCR results.

Upon recommendation from his physicians, the Governor will be received a course of monoclonal antibody treatment late Tuesday night. He is being treated by several physicians, including Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar.

Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified. West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice tested negative Tuesday evening.

Gov. Justice is in communication with his Chief of Staff and office staff to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly.

The Governor’s State of the State address, scheduled for Wednesday, January 12, 2022, will be delivered by written message to the West Virginia Legislature to satisfy constitutional requirements.

The Governor will deliver an address to the West Virginia Legislature at a later date.

Gov. Justice responded to the positive test on his Facebook page.

He also shared in a press release:

“While I was surprised that my test results came back positive, I’m thankful to the Lord above that I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve been boosted, and that I have an incredible support system, especially my loving family,” Gov. Justice said.

“That being said, I feel extremely unwell at this point, and I have no choice but to postpone my State of the State address to the Legislature. I woke up this morning with congestion and a cough. A little while later, I developed a headache and fever, so I decided to get tested right away. The rapid test that I took came back negative, but by the late afternoon, my symptoms were still getting much worse. My blood pressure and heart rate were extremely elevated, and I had a high fever. Finally, my PCR test results this evening confirmed I was positive. Because of all this, I began receiving my antibody treatment and I hope this will lessen these symptoms.

“For this to happen just one night before the State of the State – knowing I won’t be able to be there – saddens me. There are so many great things happening in West Virginia right now. Tomorrow, even though I won’t be there, we are going to showcase what we’ve accomplished with economic development in West Virginia. We are on a rocket ship ride and the world is finally waking up to it. But, because of this pandemic, we all must adjust and realize that our lives aren’t the same as they were a few short years ago.

“I ask everyone to continue praying for the 5,452 great West Virginians that we’ve lost. We need to keep pulling the rope together. We’re going to get through this and put an end to this terrible pandemic once and for all.

“So I apologize in every way for not being able to join you tomorrow night, and I especially apologize to all our invited guests who are having to change their plans. I’ll be back in front of you in-person before you know it. I thank everyone who has offered their thoughts and prayers and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”

Statement by Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar and Vice President & Executive Dean for Health Sciences at West Virginia University:

“The Governor took the exact right course of action today. He got tested at the first sign of a COVID-19-related symptom, isolated himself, and, because he is over 65 years of age, he consulted with a doctor and was prescribed a monoclonal antibody treatment. I have full confidence that Governor Justice will recover quickly, and it’s because he chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and his booster shot. Without the immunity afforded by those vaccines, his outcome could be much worse. I continue to strongly encourage all West Virginians to take the COVID-19 vaccine and get boosted when it’s time to do so. Everyone is susceptible to this infection, and with cases in the U.S. and in West Virginia at all-time highs, there has never been a more important time to get yourself and your family vaccinated.”

Wednesday’s 10:00 a.m. economic development announcement will be announced by press release, and the event will still be held by other officials at the same time and place as listed in the media advisory.

2d ago

funny how the governor can get the antibody treatment but the hospitals are telling everyone else that's it's unavailable due to a shortage. there are many things wrong with this country but I'd put social inequality as a very high risk factor.

Joe Roberts
2d ago

So why aren't all these other patients getting this treatment in WV right after they test positive and show symptoms? Instead, they just let them lay there until they need a ventilator. And why did he need those treatments anyway to help lesson the symptoms? I thought that's what his two shots and a booster were supposed to do.So which is it? He's really congested and having really bad symptoms or just mild symptoms? If the latter, why is he getting this treatment?

whomi?
2d ago

I pray Big Jim gets better and maybe finally realizes we have all been duped by the phony vaccine 💉 push and gets off the crimes against humanity tour!!

