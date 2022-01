Chapter 3 of The Book of Boba Fett finally moves the focus away from flashbacks, though fans might still be left wanting more from the present-day storyline. Now that we know the story of how Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc Pit and ended up with the Tuskens, the show seems ready to show us a lot more of what Boba will get up to in his early days as a crime lord. Unfortunately, some of the new characters introduced in Chapter 3 didn’t really land as well as Jon Favreau and director Robert Rodriguez probably hoped they would, and the antagonists introduced in last week’s episode don’t seem to be the threats they first appeared to be.

