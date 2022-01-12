Girl Scouts help make monthly free pick-up meals

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Local Girls Scouts are helping their community one meal at a time.

The scouts gathered at Onalaska United Methodist Church to cook and hand out free dinners.

“It’s a nice thing to do,” said Girl Scout Marley Roth.

The church has been providing these meals once a month for years.

“It’s a simple version of lasagna, and they’ve got corn, garlic bread, cookies, and all the goodies,” said Pastor Park Hunter. “There’s been a lot of energy in the church today as they’ve been getting it ready.”

The church says it serves up to 150 free meals every month.

