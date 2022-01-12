ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Girl Scouts help make monthly free pick-up meals

By Leah Rivard
 3 days ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Local Girls Scouts are helping their community one meal at a time.

The scouts gathered at Onalaska United Methodist Church to cook and hand out free dinners.

“It’s a nice thing to do,” said Girl Scout Marley Roth.

The church has been providing these meals once a month for years.

“It’s a simple version of lasagna, and they’ve got corn, garlic bread, cookies, and all the goodies,” said Pastor Park Hunter. “There’s been a lot of energy in the church today as they’ve been getting it ready.”

The church says it serves up to 150 free meals every month.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T concert to raise money for scholarships from the La Crosse’s Gemutlichkeit Foundation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – An upcoming concert will raise money for scholarships through La Crosse’s Gemutlichkeit Foundation. Tickets are on sale now for R-E-S-P-E-C-T, which will celebrate female musicians. The concert will take place March 12th at the Weber Center for the Arts. Money will support scholarships for students at nine area high schools. Tickets are available here. COPYRIGHT...
LA CROSSE, WI
Great Rivers United Way seeking donations during final month of annual campaign

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Great Rivers United Way wants to finish its annual campaign in a big way. A $75,000 match donation will double individuals’ contributions. The organization funds 52 health and human services programs at 26 area nonprofits. Donations have big impacts for recipients. “It provides this real strong stability or foundation of funding that we can leverage...
LA CROSSE, WI
WAFER looking for egg cartons

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You have an ‘egg’cellent opportunity to help community members. WAFER is asking for donations of jumbo egg cartons, as the food pantry says they have the chance to receive a large number of eggs this week. And donations of paper bags are...
LA CROSSE, WI
News 8 Now, Co-Op Credit Union partner for ‘Chase the Chill’ donation effort

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A donation is helping people in the La Crosse area stay warm. News 8 Now is partnering with Co-Op Credit Union for the drive at locations in Onalaska and Galesville. Community members donated scarves, hats and gloves. Those donations were delivered to Catholic Charities warming center Friday morning. “There are so many people in our...
LA CROSSE, WI
Vang Council bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – All three vaccines will be available tomorrow at Onalaska Middle School. The Vang Council of La Crosse is partnering with multiple organizations for the clinic. The clinic starts at 10 in the morning. You can schedule for vaccine online. Walk-ins are welcome. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
ONALASKA, WI
