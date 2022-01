Happy Wednesday morning, folks. We have a jam-packed newsletter for you. Good morning to everyone but especially to... There weren't many bright spots for Giants fans in the 2021 season (just look at the photo above). If early returns are any indication, 2022 will be better. The Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday after two disastrous seasons in which New York went 10-23 and scored the fewest points in the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO