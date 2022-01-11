ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett Selected by FC Dallas in MLS SuperDraft

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Drake University men's soccer captain Lucas Bartlett has been selected by Dallas FC in the 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft Tuesday, Jan. 11. Bartlett, who trasnfered from Loyola after one season, spent three seasons with the Bulldogs. In his time,...

