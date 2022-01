John Fulkerson has played in Rupp Arena four times over his 120-year career at Tennessee, but he still doesn’t know where the scoreboard is. On the eve of (hopefully) his final trip to Lexington, Fulky reflected on the time he scored 27 points in Tennessee’s upset of the No. 6 Cats in March 2020. Even though it was a career-high, he didn’t know because he never saw the scoreboard.

