Nashville, TN

WATCH: Keion Brooks, Oscar Tshiebwe after the win at Vanderbilt

 3 days ago
Fresh off a double-digit road win in Nashville, Keion Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe sat down for a chat about Kentucky’s game at Vanderbilt. Brooks and Tshiebwe took...

247Sports

Dan Issel name drops NBA legends to describe Oscar Tshiebwe's game

Dan Issel, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer, but also among its best to ever rebound a basketball, serves up some of the game’s greatest names to give perspective to what we are now witnessing from Oscar Tshiebwe. “Rebounding, especially on the offensive side, is mostly just hard work and...
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe gives heartwarming response to postgame autograph session

After Kentucky defeated Georgia last Saturday 92-77, around 100 members of the Big Blue Nation stayed after the game for and autograph and photo session with Oscar Tshiebwe. Tshiebwe skipped out on post-game media that night, as he waited on the court for each and every fan to come through the line and have their opportunity to meet their beloved rebounding machine.
CBS Sports

College basketball transfer rankings: Oscar Tshiebwe, James Akinjo lead 20 most impactful at midseason point

With more than 1,700 players on the move as transfers within the Division I ranks this past offseason, men's college basketball rosters have never looked more different year over year than they do this season. Each of the teams in the top five of this week's AP Top 25 poll have started at least one transfer from this recruiting cycle in the majority of their games so far -- and No. 4 Auburn typically starts three transfers.
247Sports

Oscar Tshiebwe named to Lute Olson Award midseason watch list

Make no mistake about it, Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is firmly in the discussion for National Player of the Year honors. Tshiebwe was named to the Lute Olson Watch List for its player of the year award, which marks the second midseason honor for the Wildcats’ leading scorer and the nation’s best rebounder.
247Sports

Oscar Tshiebwe enters national player of the year discussion

When Oscar Tshiebwe committed to Kentucky as a transfer from West Virginia, everyone knew he could rebound. After all, Tshiebwe started 30 of 31 games for the Mountaineers as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, averaging 11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on his way to being named Second Team All-Big 12 and to the All-Freshman and All-Newcomer Teams. Tshiebwe, who recorded 10 double-doubles, was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week a league-high four times.
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe is not surprised after notching new career-high

Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe continued his dominant season Tuesday night in UK’s 78-66 victory over Vanderbilt, scoring a career-high 30 points to go with 13 rebounds. Add his stellar performance in Nashville with Kentucky’s previous dismantling of the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday at Rupp Arena, Tshiebwe has scored a combined 59 points and 30 rebounds and has no signs of slowing down.
On3.com

Chin Coleman wants to see four guards: "That's a death lineup."

The numbers speak for themselves at this point. Kentucky is at its best with a guard-heavy lineup, scoring at an elite pace that ranks among the best in college basketball. The Wildcats average 128.9 points per 100 possessions with their core starters of Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington Jr., Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe. The group of Davion Mintz, Washington, Grady, Brooks and Tshiebwe are putting up an absurd 149.0 points per 100 possessions.
