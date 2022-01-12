WATCH: Keion Brooks, Oscar Tshiebwe after the win at Vanderbilt
Fresh off a double-digit road win in Nashville, Keion Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe sat down for a chat about Kentucky’s game at Vanderbilt. Brooks and Tshiebwe took...www.on3.com
Fresh off a double-digit road win in Nashville, Keion Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe sat down for a chat about Kentucky’s game at Vanderbilt. Brooks and Tshiebwe took...www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0