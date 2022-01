LARAMIE, Wyo.- In spite of tying the ballgame late on multiple occasions, Air Force was unable to find a key go-ahead bucket in Saturday's 57-54 loss at Wyoming. Cierra Winters led the Falcons with 14 points, while the chunk of her scoring came from the free throw line, where she was 8-12. Lauren McDonald and Haley Jones each managed 10 points, though the Arena-Auditorium was unkind to the Falcons offense as a whole.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO