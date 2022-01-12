ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Department of Education Announces Extension of Flexibilities to Federal Student Loan Borrowers

Cover picture for the article(FTC) – The U.S. Department of Education announced another extension of the flexibilities offered to federal student loan borrowers. Understanding these options can help you make more informed decisions about paying your bills and prioritizing your debts. The benefits have been extended through May 1, 2022. You don’t...

5newsonline.com

No, the Navient settlement doesn’t cancel loans for federal student borrowers

Navient, a loan management company, announced on Jan. 13, 2022 that it reached a settlement with attorneys general in 39 states over alleged unfair and deceptive student loan practices. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, along with the other attorneys general involved in the lawsuit, allege that Navient issued subprime loans...
EDUCATION
abc17news.com

More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get debt relief from Navient

More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get some debt relief from Navient, according to a $1.85 billion settlement agreement announced Thursday. The deal will settle litigation brought by several state attorneys general that claimed that Navient, one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, engaged in unfair practices and made predatory loans to students who were unlikely to be able to pay them back.
EDUCATION
KVIA

ABC-7 At Noon Interview: What should student loan borrowers do?

El Paso, Texas- The Biden administration has extended the payment freeze to May of this year. So what does this extension actually mean?. Local financial professional Brian Mirau breaks down what you can do during this time on a recent interview during ABC-7 at Noon. Q: WHAT CAN BORROWERS EXPECT...
EDUCATION
Augusta Free Press

Virginia student loan borrowers due millions in relief from settlement

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Navient steered struggling student loan borrowers into costly long-term forbearances instead of counseling them about the benefits of more affordable income-driven repayment plans. Virginia student borrowers will receive over $54.9 million in relief in an agreement that resolves claims against Navient, known...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Navient Plans to Cancel Some Student Borrowers' Loan Debt. Who Qualifies?

Student borrowers who took out loans that were serviced by Navient, one of the largest student loan collection companies in the country, were cautiously celebrating Thursday's announcement that tens of thousands of them would get their loans canceled under an agreement with more than three dozen states. The total amount...
CREDITS & LOANS
q13fox.com

3 student loan changes in 2022 that borrowers should know about

The student loan industry saw significant reforms over the past few years during the coronavirus pandemic, and many of these changes will impact borrowers in 2022. Here are a few changes that student loan borrowers should be aware of in the next year:. Keep reading to learn more about what's...
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Predatory Student Loan Company Will Cancel $1.7 Billion in Debt

Attorneys general in 40 states have reached a $1.8 billion settlement with student loan processor Navient, which was accused by the government of intentionally saddling borrowers with high-interest loans the company knew they wouldn’t be able to afford. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Navient will cancel $1.7 billion in balances owed by 65,000 people across the U.S. About 350,000 borrowers will share $95 million in restitution payments, or roughly $260 each, the outlet reported. A 2017 U.S. Department of Education audit found that Navient steered those struggling with debt to more costlier repayment plans. The company, which last year gave up its contract with the Department of Education, denied the allegations, which it called baseless. “We made this decision to avoid the burden, expense, time and distraction it would take to resolve these claims through state-by-state litigation and investigations,” it said.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Student loan servicer Navient to cancel $1.7bn in debts following investigation

One of the largest student loan processors in the US will cancel balances for 66,000 borrowers following a multi-state agreement with a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general stemming from a series of lawsuits.The servicer will cancel $1.7bn in private student loan debts and pay $95m to settle claims of predatory lending, according to the agreement.New York Attorney General Letitia James said the company “contributed to the national student debt crisis by deceptively trapping thousands of students into more debt”.“Today’s billion-dollar agreement will bring relief to thousands of borrowers in New York and across the nation and help them...
CREDITS & LOANS
hamlethub.com

Pause on federal student loan payments extended

As you may have heard, the U.S. Department of Education has announced another extension of the flexibilities offered to federal student loan borrowers. Understanding these options can help you make more informed decisions about paying your bills and prioritizing your debts. The benefits have been extended through May 1, 2022.
EDUCATION
hiawathaworldonline.com

Federal student loan repayment postponed until May

Borrowers who were able to pause their federal student loan repayment will see their repayments postponed until May 1, according to KHEAA. The federal government had intended to have borrowers resume payments in February but decided to wait until May because of the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. KHEAA...
EDUCATION
FOX 28 Spokane

Experts recommend students to explore future payment options for federal loans

MISSOULA, Mont. – Speaking with student loan experts, concerns from borrowers remain high as they’re still anticipating when the time comes for payments eventually start up again. This time President Biden announced the hold will now go on through may first. Allowing the balances of borrowers to be...
COLLEGES

