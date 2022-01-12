ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder player grades: SGA exits scoring slump in high-scoring loss to Wizards, 122-118

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
In a game that featured 16 lead changes and 15 ties, the Oklahoma City Thunder loses a nail-biter against the Washington Wizards, 122-118. This was one of the Thunder’s better offensive performances of the season as the 118 points are the second-most points scored by the team in a game. It was an eventually distributed scoring game as six players reached double digits with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 32 points — the most he has scored in two weeks.

The defense, on the other hand, was a completely different story. The Wizards were able to get pretty much anything they wanted on that side of the floor as they scored 122 points, which included 64 points in the paint. The Wizards were led by Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie, who finished with 29 points and 22 points respectively. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also chipped in with 16 points and the game-winning banked three that gave the Wizards a three-point lead with 32 seconds left.

Overall, this was a good game for the Thunder’s offense as Gilgeous-Alexander was able to get out of a recent scoring funk he has been in with an efficient 32 point scoring game. Let’s take a look at player grades.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

As mentioned earlier, this was Gilgeous-Alexander’s best scoring game in two weeks and this performances helps him escape a stretch of poor scoring nights for the 23-year-old as he averaged just 15.5 points on 31.3 percent shooting in his past four games. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting and eight assists. A lot of those points came off of drives as all but three of his made field goals were outside the paint.

This game was a good reminder at just how good of a scorer Gilgeous-Alexander can be when he emphasizes driving to the basket and relying less on difficult threes. In this game’s case, he only took two threes. Overall, this was a great game by Gilgeous-Alexander that showed the type of high efficient scoring guard he can be capable of being.

Lu Dort: B

Lu Dort’s airballed three late in the game is going to be what fans remember most about this game from him but that should not be the case. Dort had an overall good game as he finished with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting along with five rebounds and two steals. Much like his backcourt teammate, Dort was able to attack the paint with ease all game long and that resulted in a decent scoring mark for the third-year-guard.

Josh Giddey: A-

Josh Giddey continues to have a great rookie season as he finished with 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds. All of Giddey’s makes were in the paint or from three this game as the Wizards did not threaten with much paint protection.

Giddey also once again put on a passing clinic all game long and continued to drop dime passes that will be forgotten in time due to his teammates not making their shots. Right now, it’s bittersweet to see so many quality looks created by Giddey’s unique passing and court vision be wasted due to this. But as the Thunder progress through its rebuild, hopefully Giddey’s passing is rewarded with the assist numbers it deserves.

Darius Bazley: A

Darius Bazley was fantastic this game as he continues to show that coming off the bench might have been the best decision for him. Bazley finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Bazley got a lot of criticism for how he played as a starter, but he definitely deserves a lot of praise for how he’s played as a bench player. The third-year-forward really ran with the opportunity and has become one of the Thunder’s better players on the team.

Tre Mann: B+

While Tre Mann scored just 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, there was still plenty to like about his game. The 11 points he scored were a loud 11 points as he did it in a combination of ways that showed off his self-creation talents along with his athleticism and ability to be a lob threat. The 20-year-old continues to impress and show off his potential of becoming a really good self-creates scorer who can shoot from three efficiently as well. Overall, a good game for Mann as he had the play of the game:

Ty Jerome: B+

With Kenrich Williams out, Ty Jerome was given 14 minutes of action and he was great in his limited amount of time as he finished with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting. To Jerome’s credit, he has been dealing with an inconsistent role on the team but when he is given the chance to play, he always plays well and is not a negative on the floor.

IN THIS ARTICLE
