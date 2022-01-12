ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report

By DAVID BAUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nI4M_0djGgEOH00
1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — For two years, coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have been widely used barometers of the pandemic’s march across the world.

But the omicron wave is making a mess of the usual statistics, forcing news organizations to rethink the way they report such figures.

“It’s just a data disaster,” said Katherine Wu, staff writer who covers COVID-19 for The Atlantic magazine.

The number of case counts soared over the holidays, an expected development given the emergence of a variant more transmissible than its predecessors.

Yet these counts only reflect what is reported by health authorities. They do not include most people who test themselves at home, or are infected without even knowing about it. Holidays and weekends also lead to lags in reported cases.

If you could add all those numbers up — and you can’t — case counts would likely be substantially higher.

For that reason, The Associated Press has recently told its editors and reporters to avoid emphasizing case counts in stories about the disease. That means, for example, no more stories focused solely on a particular country or state setting a one-day record for number of cases, because that claim has become unreliable.

Throughout the media, there has been more caution in use of official case counts.

An NBC News story on Monday about the skyrocketing number of COVID cases relied on a one-week average of case counts. A Tuesday story simply referred to a “tidal wave” of cases.

During its coverage of a Senate hearing with health experts on Tuesday, the case counts CNN flashed onscreen were two-week averages. MSNBC used a variety of measurements, including a listing of the five states with highest reported numbers over the past three days.

On its website’s “Guide to the Pandemic,” The Washington Post used a seven-day average of cases and compared that number to last Tuesday’s, showing a 56% increase. The New York Times used a daily count in an online chart, yet also included a two-week trend in both cases and deaths.

An AP story Saturday by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Terry Tang headlined, “Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services” was full of statistics from across the United States on hospitalization rates or employees calling out sick from work. The case count metric was not used.

“We definitely wanted people to go a little deeper and be more specific in reporting,” said Josh Hoffner, the news editor who helps oversee AP’s virus coverage.

Many news organizations are debating how best to use statistics now during the omicron surge, Wu said. But there are no easy answers.

“It’s how journalism works,” Wu said. “We need the data. We need to show receipts to readers. But I try to do it carefully.”

Hospitalization and death rates are considered by some to be a more reliable picture of COVID-19′s current impact on society. Yet even the usefulness of those numbers has been called into question in recent days. In many cases, hospitalizations are incidental: there are people being admitted for other reasons and are surprised to find they test positive for COVID, said Tanya Lewis, senior editor for health and medicine at Scientific American.

Despite the imperfections, case counts should not be ignored, said Gary Schwitzer, a University of Minnesota School of Public Health instructor and publisher of HealthNewsReview.org, which monitors health coverage in the media.

The numbers illustrate trends, giving a picture of which areas of the country are being hit particularly hard or where the surge may have peaked, he said. They can predict broader societal impacts, like where hospitals are about to be slammed or where there will be worker shortages.

“These are stories that may not be told adequately if only hospitalizations and deaths are emphasized,” Schwitzer said.

That’s a point emphasized in AP’s internal guidance, as well.

“They do have value,” Hoffner said. “We don’t want people to eliminate mention of case counts.”

There are some in public health and journalism who believe the current surge — painful as it is — may augur good news. It could be a sign that COVID-19 is headed toward becoming an endemic disease that people learn to live with, rather than being a disruptive pandemic, wrote David Leonhardt and Ashley Wu in The New York Times.

But if the past two years have taught anything, it’s about the danger in predictions, Lewis said.

“We’ve been surprised time and again,” she said. “We don’t know everything about the course of the pandemic. We still need to be humble and keep an open mind in terms of where things are going.”

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leonhardt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Ap#Nbc News#Senate#Cnn#Msnbc#The Washington Post#The New York Times
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nevada Current

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Nevada Current.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Fauci: Early data indicates Omicron less severe than Delta

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday that early data indicate the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is less severe than other strains of the virus. Despite weaker symptoms, the Omicron strain appears to have an increased transmissibility so the United States should...
PUBLIC HEALTH
weisradio.com

COVID live updates: US reports 1 million new daily COVID cases

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 827,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 62% of the population in the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

721K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy