ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis organizations announce new plan to help Afghan refugees

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kzA7_0djGg6Pi00

ST. LOUIS — Multiple organizations have announced a new initiative aimed at helping Aghan refugees settle in St. Louis.

Jerry Schlichter, an attorney and the founder of Arch Grants, shared plans for an Afghan chamber of commerce, digital newspaper, and community center. Interfaith leaders and the International Institute of St. Louis, and the CEO of Schnucks are helping with the initiative.

Top story: 6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

“We’re really going to support them in deep and broad ways and to show others around the country that this is a place, in St. Louis, that they can come to and obtain support that doesn’t exist anywhere else,” said Schlicter.

The initiative couldn’t come soon enough for many. In 2021, more than 400 refugees arrived in St. Louis alone. With only four caseworkers, the International Institute of St. Louis is having a hard time meeting up with demands.

“In the month of November, we actually resettled more than we did in all of 2021. So, we saw a very major and sudden increase in arrivals over a short period of time and that coincided here in St. Louis with a real housing crisis,” said Blake Hamilton, the vice president for programs at the International Institute of St. Louis.

It’s one of many issues these groups are hoping to fix.

“We’re seeing a large delay from public benefits applications, a large delay in stamps, social security card, and employment authorization card which are things that are needed before anyone can go to work,” said Hamilton.

These are all challenges Afghan refugee Yama Rasooli faces in addition to many others. He and his family have been in St. Louis for two months.

“There are problems with bills, like electric bills, gas bills, water bills, they don’t have money and his electric was getting canceled today,” said Rasooli.

Trending: 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle’: How two kidnapped boys were found

He said their caseworker hasn’t visited in weeks.

“He didn’t have food today, and I picked him up and I bought him food for him and for another family,” said Haseeb Ahmadi, an Afghan refugee, and former U.S. Army translator.,

Both say they hope this new wave of ideas will help refugees build a better life. A press conference will be held at the International Institute of St. Louis Hall of Nations on Wednesday to provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Omicron fuels worst week in St Louis COVID-19 history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis region will head into the weekend under the sobering reality that the region’s hospitals have endured their single worst week on record for hospitalizations and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  In new figures released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the group reports its […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

$7.5 million in enhancements complete at Central West End MetroLink Station

ST. LOUIS – The $7.5 million enhancements funded by Washington University and BJC HealthCare at the Central West End MetroLink Station is complete. The enhancements funded by Washington University and BJC HealthCare began in December 2019, and they include a new elevator, a new staircase, upgraded lighting, upgraded security features, and a new welcome center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Hamilton
FOX2Now

City Winery to open at City Foundry STL this summer

ST. LOUIS – A popular Midtown destination will soon welcome a national urban winery among its attractions. City Winery will open at City Foundry STL in late summer 2022. It’ll be located on the west side of the Foundry next to the Food Hall. City Winery features upscale...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Afghan Refugees#Organs#Aghan#Arch Grants#Schnucks#The Missouri Miracle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 2

FOX 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy