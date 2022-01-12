ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Nyberg: Hindsight BBQ opens during pandemic in Waterbury

By Ann Nyberg
 3 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are a meat-lover, Hindsight BBQ in Waterbury is the place for you.

Billed “your friendly neighborhood barbeque joint,” it opened in 2020 and offers brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage, chicken wings, and other tasty dishes.

Jeff Schmidt and Heather Nardi, owners of Hindsight BBQ, join us on Nyberg to share more about the eatery and how they paired up to bring it to Connecticut.

