Premier League

​Chelsea boss Tuchel promises update on recalling Lyon defender Emerson

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken about the future of loanee Emerson Palmieri. The Blues are linked with bringing Emerson back to the club this month, as he is presently on loan...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea getting desperate as Tuchel considers recalling Kenedy from Flamengo

Chelsea are set to recall Kenedy from his loan with Flamengo. The Blues are getting desperate at the left-back position after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season. Marcos Alonso is now the only recognised left-back at Stamford Bridge, leaving the club scrambling for reinforcements. Discussions about recalling Emerson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
Ben Chilwell
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Can Man City end our title hopes?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says facing Manchester City will be a great barometer for where his team stand. Chelsea visit City tomorrow for the early kickoff. Asked if a defeat would end their title hopes, Tuchel said, "Maybe, who knows. "The biggest difference so far this season as far as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel ‘very happy’ to have Kenedy back as Lyon stand firm on Emerson

Ben Chilwell's long-term injury has left Marco Alonso as the only specialist left wing-back in the team, and with Chelsea still involved in five competitions this season, we have been actively looking for a solution. Our primary solution was to try to recall Emerson from Olympique Lyonnais, but appears to...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel discusses Loftus-Cheek and Kenedy plans

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has played down the prospect of Ruben Loftus-Cheek leaving this month. Juventus are interested in the midfielder. But Tuchel said: "We haven't talked about it. "He has a lot of game time I would say, if you look at last year and this season. "He has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Kante and Kovacic so important facing Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is delighted with his midfield pairing N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. Ahead of today's clash at Manchester City, Tuchel claimed the absence of the duo during the season has allowed City to establish a gap between them on the table. "If you have players out like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Chilwell#Tribal Football
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Chelsea's Transfer Plans Amid Kenedy Recall

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea will continue to assess the January transfer market despite recalling Kenedy this month. A decision was made on Thursday to recall the 25-year-old from his loan spell at Flamengo. Kenedy was left surprised after Chelsea's decision to end the loan spell early, saying: "I was taken by surprise. I found out yesterday night around 11pm. Everything was very fast.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Missing Prem title would be failure

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says missing the Premier League title this season would mean failure. After conquering Europe within four months of taking over at Stamford Bridge last term, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager was expected to provide a genuine challenge to Manchester City this term. But Chelsea's title bid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits title race could be over if Chelsea lose to ‘benchmark’ Man City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s Premier League title race could be over if the Blues lose at “benchmark” club Manchester City on Saturday.Chelsea trail Pep Guardiola’s City by 10 points heading into the weekend’s Etihad Stadium clash, with Andreas Christensen the Blues’ latest Covid-19 absentee.Chelsea toppled City 1-0 in Porto in May to win the Champions League but Blues boss Tuchel admitted Guardiola’s men are still the best in the business in England.City have won 11 Premier League matches on the spin, while second-placed Chelsea have only lost once in 15 but have also drawn six matches in that stint.Asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel using Chelsea cup success to ‘sharpen’ focus towards more glory

The Coupe de France, Coupe de La Ligue, Champions League, FA Cup, Champions League again and now the League Cup. As far as knockout specialists go, Thomas Tuchel is in a Rocky Marciano run of form.Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night confirmed a 3-0 aggregate score and Tuchel’s sixth straight final. Not all have resulted in glory: that first Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain was lost to Bayern Munich; the FA Cup run ending in defeat to Leicester City. But a third piece of silverware in nine months at Stamford Bridge could await on 22 February....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Gunners survive Granit Xhaka’s red card

Arsenal defended valiantly with ten men to earn themselves a draw against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Granit Xhaka’s early red card left Arsenal to battle through the remainder of the game a man down and the north London side immediately resorted to attempting to shut up shop.Despite their command of the ball, boasting almost 80% of possession, Liverpool struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities with their best chance falling to Takumi Minamino at the death as he blazed over the bar from close range. Arsenal’s players celebrated at full-time after a valiant clean sheet that leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte claims Tottenham ‘deserve much more’ amid current struggles

Antonio Conte has said the people at Tottenham Hotspur “deserve much more” as the Italian tries to take the club back to the top tier of English football.Conte has inherited a tough task at Spurs, who are no longer challenging for the top honours after several years of decline.The Italian has spoken at length about the “important gap” the club has to bridge with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool Chelsea and Manchester United and how his side are currently “in the middle”.He has looked forlorn in recent weeks as he saw his side lose a Carabao Cup semi-final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE

