Dogs have owners and cats have ‘staff’

Kingfisher Times and Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re both Libras, love to eat, watch TV, and sit on the...

www.kingfisherpress.net

Emotional Moment Stolen Dog Is Reunited With Family 8 Years Later

A dog who was stolen from her owner’s yard in southern England in 2013 has finally been reunited with her family. Cassie the cocker spaniel wagged her tail while being hugged by her original owners in a video that Sussex Police shared online this week. And she had three...
Guide dog gives birth to record-breaking litter of 16 puppies

A guide dog has given birth to a record-breaking litter of 16 puppies.The “treasured” pups are the largest litter the sight-loss charity Guide Dogs has ever had during its 60-year-old breeding programme.Three-year-old German Shepherd Unity delivered the record-breaking litter, who are now eight weeks old.Despite it being Unity’s first pregnancy, her litter is over twice the size of the average for German Shepherd’s and over three times the size of the average litter across all breeds.Fathered by Trigger, a six-year-old Golden Retriever, it is hoped the pups will have the loyalty and drive of the German Shepherd and friendliness and...
The Best (and Worst) Types of Flooring If You Have a Dog

Having a dog impacts many different aspects of your life—from your travel plans, to your household expenses, to the amount of fur on your clothing. But one of the biggest things that changes after getting a dog (some types more than others) is your home. Whether they’re shoe-chewers, food-snatchers,...
Meet Midas, The World’s Cutest 4-Eared Cat.

Midas has always stood out from other cats, and thousands of people across the world absolutely adore her for it!. Because of a genetic mutation, this precious feline was born with two sets of ears and a defective jaw. Despite her unusual appearance, Midas doesn’t have any health issues and is absolutely living her best life.
Dog Staging Protest at Having to Leave Park Has Internet in Stitches

A dog who dared to defy their owner when it came time to leave the park is proving a hit with canine lovers on Twitter. They say that every dog must have his day. For Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak's pet pooch that day came on January 13. It started like any...
Obese Cheshire dog gets new home and sheds five stone

An obese dog at risk of being put to sleep after munching on cakes and biscuits has lost five stone (31.7kg) thanks to a strict new diet. Philip the springer spaniel's desperate owner could not cope after his weight ballooned to 10 stone 5lbs and he stopped eating and struggled to walk.
PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

Snoopy is a large, mixed breed dog. He is just over 4-years-old. He was surrendered because his owner could not give him the time he needed. He is a calm, sweet boy that would love a home to call his own and a family with kids he can run around the yard with. Snoopy is housebroken and knows some basic commands. Snoopy should be okay with cats and some other dogs. He is current on vaccinations and is neutered.
3 cats have outmaneuvered their 2 humans to hold a blender hostage for weeks

Jessica Gerson-Neeves and her wife, Nikii, are really looking forward to using their new Vitamix blender to whip up smoothies and soups. In fact, the highly anticipated Black Friday purchase has recently become the focal point of their kitchen at home in British Columbia, Canada. There's just one problem: They...
‘Our Little Christmas Miracle’: Dog Found Freezing In Metal Crate On Road To Recovery

ASKOV, Minn. (WCCO) — A rescue organization is calling a dog found in a St. Paul alleyway “a Christmas miracle.” Rosabella was locked in a metal crate during the coldest day of the year when a Ruff Start Rescue volunteer rescued her. Since then, she has gone through an amazing transformation. “The dogs that we predominately foster [are] medical cases. Amputations, significant mange, porcupine quills, and you name it, it’s been through our house,” said Breanna Jensen. But this is the first time Breanna has seen a case like this one. “If she hadn’t been found that day, she would have died,” said Breanna. A...
