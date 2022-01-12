Dogs have owners and cats have ‘staff’

A guide dog has given birth to a record-breaking litter of 16 puppies.The “treasured” pups are the largest litter the sight-loss charity Guide Dogs has ever had during its 60-year-old breeding programme.Three-year-old German Shepherd Unity delivered the record-breaking litter, who are now eight weeks old.Despite it being Unity’s first pregnancy, her litter is over twice the size of the average for German Shepherd’s and over three times the size of the average litter across all breeds.Fathered by Trigger, a six-year-old Golden Retriever, it is hoped the pups will have the loyalty and drive of the German Shepherd and friendliness and...

