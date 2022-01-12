Joe Judge fired by Giants after two seasons as head coach

Carson Wentz cannot be feeling great about his job security with the Indianapolis Colts after listening to what general manager Chris Ballard had to say on Thursday. Ballard was asked by a reporter if Wentz will return as the starting quarterback in 2022. He would not commit and only said that the Colts felt acquiring Wentz in a trade last offseason was the right move “at the time.” He also said Wentz needs to play better.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO