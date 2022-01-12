ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Judge fired by Giants after two seasons as head coach

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Judge’s tenure as head coach of the New York Giants was brief. The Giants on Tuesday fired Judge, who was their head coach for two seasons. Big Blue went 6-10 in Judge’s first season and 4-13 this season. There...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

JuJu Smith-Schuster bombshell drops ahead of Steelers’ playoff game vs. Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, and he was expected to miss the rest of the campaign. But in a surprise twist, the Steelers announced Thursday that Smith-Schuster has returned to practice, though he remains on IR for now ahead of the Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#Big Blue#Gm
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts GM Chris Ballard offers strong hint about Carson Wentz’s future with team

Carson Wentz cannot be feeling great about his job security with the Indianapolis Colts after listening to what general manager Chris Ballard had to say on Thursday. Ballard was asked by a reporter if Wentz will return as the starting quarterback in 2022. He would not commit and only said that the Colts felt acquiring Wentz in a trade last offseason was the right move “at the time.” He also said Wentz needs to play better.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Steelers Very Clear

When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
The Spun

Kellen Moore Is ‘Rumored’ To Have Interest In 1 NFL Job

Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Texans give up on David Culley after one season?

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley on Thursday. The move means the Texans will have to commence another coaching search after hiring Culley just a year ago. Rotating through coaches every season is not conducive to executing a successful. Ask the Cleveland Browns from 2005-19. The Browns went through seven full-time coaches in that span, averaging about a coach every two seasons. The 2013-19 period was especially intense as Cleveland had four full-time coaches in that span, including two who were out after just a year in Rod Chudzinski (2013) and Freddie Kitchens (2019). The Browns’ 1-31 record from 2016-17 occurred during that span.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy