Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of 2022

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was one of the best years for anime in some time, and 2022 is already looking even better. It's been quite a tough few years for everyone, and the anime industry has been reflective of this as well. There are even more new anime hitting this year than the last,...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Mirajane's Slickest Transformation

One awesome Fairy Tail cosplay is putting the spotlight on Mirajane Strauss' coolest Satan Soul transformation! Hiro Mashima's original manga series is one of the most popular action series, and it's because Mashima stacked the roster with a number of powerful characters that fans loved to see get into the action. It was so stacked that when some of the rarer fighters entered the fray it was a pretty huge occasion. One fighter that often got the rare spotlight in this way was Mirajane Strauss, who when push came to shove really showed off her true strength in order to help protect the Fairy Tail guild.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Hypes the Anime's Return with Rangiku Matsumoto

One Bleach cosplay is even more ready for the anime's big return this year with Rangiku Matsumoto! The early cancellation of Bleach's original anime run is probably one of the more infamous action anime stories of the last two decades as it ended right before the final arc of the manga would have started. Fans have since asked for the series' return pretty much every day, and those prayers were finally answered with the full confirmation that Bleach will finally be returning to anime to officially adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo's original manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Holiday Mt. Lady

While Mt. Lady normally doesn't fight alongside the young heroes of UA Academy regularly, not acting as a teacher for the aspiring crime fighters, the larger-than-life hero was one of the first Quirk wielding brawlers to appear in My Hero Academia with a role to play in the first episode of the series. Now, to help in celebrating the holiday season, one cosplayer has given Mt. Lady a makeover that gets her into the spirit of the season following Class 1-A celebrating the holidays as a part of their fifth season of the anime adaptation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Honors Yor's New Anime Debut

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has brought anime's newest fake mom, Yor Forger, to life before her big debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans since it was first launched with Shueisha's Jump+ app (and on Shonen Jump outside of Japan), and soon the series will be taking over the TV waves as well when it makes its official anime debut next year. It's here fans will be introduced to the fake family formed at the center of it all, the Forgers, as they work together for a common goal.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Bakemonogatari Manga Enters Final Stage

The official Twitter account for Oh! great's manga adaptation of NisiOisin's Bakemonogatari novels revealed on Tuesday that the manga is entering its final stage in 2022. The manga entered its climax in July 2019. The manga went on hiatus in July 2019 due to Oh! great's sudden illness, and it...
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Proves Just How Unbreakable Reimi Is

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had plenty of strange characters in its long history, with the Stands of both heroes and villains alike being some of the most colorful, difficult to comprehend beings in anime history. Though one of the spookiest characters of Diamond Is Unbreakable didn't even have a Stand, with one cosplayer bringing back the spectre known as Reimi following her role in the fourth part of the franchise as she attempted to get revenge on the man that killed her, Yoshikage Kira.
COMICS
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Imagines Holiday Dark Magician Girl

Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the biggest anime series that also has a card game that still has tournaments taking place in the real world and while a monkey wrench was thrown into the series thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic when it came to its tournaments, that hasn't stopped fans from celebrating the series. With the anime series beginning by following the story of Yugi Moto and his Duel Monsters, one of his favorite cards was Dark Magician Girl, with one cosplayer bringing the character to life with a holiday aesthetic.
COMICS
honknews.com

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Official Announcement For Release Date

The first season of Goblin Slayer marks its print on the hearts of the people, fans are wondering if there will be Goblin Slayer Season 2? Based on the light novel written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki. The anime series was officially adopted in 2018. Just like the other manga series, this was also one among those stories that usually get into the audience.
COMICS
asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
COMICS
ComicBook

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Drops New Trailer for Season 2

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest has released a new trailer ahead of its big return for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation for Ryo Shirakome's original light novel series is definitely an infamous one as it struck a negative chord with fans when it aired back in 2019. It was even alleged that the light novel series sales took a hit in the wake of the anime adaptation, so now it's set for a big redemption arc with its second season making its debut next month as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates The Holidays With Inosuke

Inosuke has certainly earned his place as a fan-favorite character in the world of Demon Slayer, with the pig-headed brawler often jumping into battle before giving his actions any serious thought. With the holiday season close to an end for 2021, one cosplayer has decided to give Tanjiro's ally a major makeover to help celebrate the season even though recent episodes of the anime's second season show that Inosuke is unfamiliar with Christmas or the general festivities inherent in the final days of the year.
COMICS
ComicBook

Godzilla Leaves Fans Guessing After Posting a Mysterious Countdown

The king of the monsters, Godzilla, returned to the depths last year following his battle against Kong, the ruler of Skull Island. With neither Legendary Pictures nor Toho Studios revealing any future plans for the king with either his MonsterVerse version or its Shin Godzilla remake, fans weren't sure what was might come now. But now, the official account for Godzilla has posted a mysterious new image that might be hinting at something big set to make landfall.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Will Be Bringing Mugen Train to Life on Stage

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the number one movie in anime history, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and making quite the splash as part of the anime adaptation's second season. Now, it seems as though the story of Tanjiro and his friends boarding the cursed locomotive is getting its first ever live-action adaptation as a stage play is set to arrive in Japan later this year, following the Shonen series' previous history in the world of live-action plays.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Puts New Twist On Tengen

Demon Slayer has recently brought the story of the Mugen Train to a close, beginning a new arc that introduces viewers to a new Hashira following the unfortunate demise of Rengoku. Though Tengen Uzui is a very different character from the Flame Hashira, his role in the series is just as big, with one fan of the series creating some creative cosplay to give the Sound Hashira a big makeover.
COMICS
thenerdstash.com

Opinion: Why Boruto Could Be The New DBZ

Dragon Ball Z, aka DBZ, is known as the grandfather of all Shonen. Voted one of the top anime series of all time, it has many fans across the globe. Even today, new games and movies are in development. Of course, not all of that popularity is a good thing. The series is well-known for many cliches in the anime genre, such as popularizing power scaling. Interestingly enough, recent events in the Boruto series are starting to mirror DBZ. In fact, due to these similarities, it is my opinion that Boruto may become the new DBZ someday. As a disclaimer, this article will focus on the events of Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Dragon Ball, and the original planned ending of Dragon Ball Z. Spoilers ahead for all listed anime.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Cool Sketches for New Year's Zodiac

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high schooler that ingests the fingers of the king of curses to combat supernatural threats. With the Shonen series created by Gege Akutami tearing up the box office via Japanese theaters, the mangaka has shared a new bizarre sketch that gets both Yuji and Todo into the spirit of the year of the Tiger, the current year for the Chinese Zodiac, as many other artists in the manga field have done.
COMICS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Brings Back the Painted Lady

Avatar: The Last Airbender has earned its place as one of the most beloved animated franchise of all time, with the world of bending tugging on heart strings and supplying fans with some stellar action over the course of the lives of Aang and Korra. With Aang's friends going through a number of changes over the course of three seasons, Katara was perhaps one of the characters that grew the most and wasn't scared to take on some new aesthetics throughout the series, as this latest Cosplay of the Painted Lady can attest.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Taps Into Asta's Power

One awesome Black Clover cosplay is really tapping into Asta's power! The fighter has been at the core of many conversations among anime and manga fans ever since Yuki Tabata's original manga series began its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and many have pointed out how Asta is similar yet different to many of the other young action heroes found in the pages. As Asta continues his journey in the hopes of becoming the Wizard King someday, he has made great strides through all of the major conflicts seen in the series to this point so far.
COMICS
epicstream.com

In the Land of Leadale Episode 1 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Where to Watch

Those who enjoy isekai like My Next Life as a Villainess will appreciate In the Land of Leadale. The Winter 2021 anime season is upon us and those who enjoy isekai works such as My Next Life as a Villainess might appreciate In the Land of Leadale. Until the first few episodes come out, we won't know if it will be any different from other works in the same vein, but the trailer promises a cute, whimsical atmosphere.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into dazzling butterfly Shinobu Kocho

TaiMun, a versatile cosplayer who hails from Italy, pulled off the perfect transformation into Insect Pillar Shinobu Kochu, the butterfly-themed swordswoman from the Demon Slayer Corps. Shinobu Kocho is perhaps the most popular supporting character in Demon Slayer, particularly among cosplayers. There’s something magnetic about her eerily calm demeanor, her...
COMICS

