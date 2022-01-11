ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight-Attendants-Union Leader Nelson May Oppose AFL-CIO Head Shuler (free story)

By BOB HENNELLY bhennelly@thechiefleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants who had signaled her intention to challenge longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka's re-election prior to his fatal heart attack last August at age 72, is considering pursuing that run against Liz Shuler, who was elevated from the labor federation's secretary-treasurer post...

