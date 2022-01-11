Flight-Attendants-Union Leader Nelson May Oppose AFL-CIO Head Shuler (free story)

Sideline the Filibuster/Voting Rights Week of Action. Saying that “national standards that protect our rights, ensure that trusted local election officials count every vote, and prevent partisan politicians from sabotaging the results of our elections,” the labor federation is demanding that Senators “exercise their majority and pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to create national standards that protect our rights, ensure that trusted local election officials count every vote, and prevent partisan politicians from sabotaging the results of our elections.” On the eve of the annual Martin Luther King holiday, Metro Washington Labor Council president Dyana Forester said that “Working people and all Americans deserve equal access to the right to vote. Whether it’s signing a petition, posting on social media, recording a video or making a call, the power to act is in your hands.”
