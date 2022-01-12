ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Family of former student sues School District of La Crosse

By Amy DuPont
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The family of a former student is suing the School District of La Crosse. Their son fractured his femur on a field trip. They believe the district and their son’s teacher are responsible.

According to court documents, it happened in September of 2018. The 6th grader and his class went on a field trip to the UW-L climbing wall. They were supposed to eat lunch at Grandad Bluff park after, but they say their son’s teacher– without permission– took her class to the former Mathy rock quarry property. The teacher let some of the students climb a quarry wall in an area where posted signs say rock climbing is not allowed.

The boy fell and broke his femur. His doctors had to implant a titanium rod and screws into his leg. He’s still living with them today.

Court filings do not ask for specific damages, but the family wants a jury trial.

La Crosse Superintendent Aaron Engel was not available for comment. According to the district’s website, the teacher named in the suit still works for the district.

