Gaming at CES: The Biggest Video Game Surprises We Saw

New Year, new games! Are you ready for the upcoming games launching in January 2022? Check out the video to see some of what we are most excited about. January is a big month for PC owners. We are getting MADiSon, Monster Hunter Rise, God of War, Expeditions Rome, and Hometopia. If you own a PS5, you can look forward to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming January 28th or Weird West on the 11th, which is also launching on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S,as well as PC. Switch users can look forward to playing Astroneer, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and Cricket 22: The Official Game of Ashes. Also coming in January on your favorite gaming platforms is Rainbow Six Extraction. That comes to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia, and Amazon Luna!
