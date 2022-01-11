Following Audit Alleging Misuse Of Funds, Adams 14 School Board Votes To Terminate Private Management Company
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At its school board meeting on Tuesday night, the Adams 14 School Board voted unanimously to end the contract with its private management company, Adams 14 Schools Succeed / MGT Consulting, LLC. The vote comes after an independent audit identified concerns MGT mismanaged school funds and...
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – In one week, the Adams 14 School Board voted to fire its private management company over allegations of misuse of taxpayer money and the Colorado School Board voted to conduct an independent review of Adams 14. Since the private management company will remain on the job until April, disagreement over management decisions has already continued through the week, and could continue. So what’s next for the district?
DENVER (CBS4) – On the heels of Adams 14’s vote to terminate a contract between the district and an independent management company, the state Board of Education has ordered a review of the district.
On Tuesday, CBS4 reported that the board voted to terminate after an independent audit identified concerns MGT Consulting, LLC mismanaged school funds and did not properly benefit students. School officials say there is now a criminal investigation being conducted by the Adams County District Attorney. The termination is effective on April 11.
Adams 14 School District and Adams 14 School Succeed, also known as MGT America Consulting, are business partners no more. The district's board terminated the contract Jan. 11. The notice takes effect April 11. The board cited activities on the part of MGT that launched an investigation by the Adams...
