Following Audit Alleging Misuse Of Funds, Adams 14 School Board Votes To Terminate Private Management Company

The Villa Park Village Board voted during a Dec. 20 special meeting to terminate the employment contract of Villa Park Village Manager Richard Keehner (pictured earlier this year in the bottom photo). Board members voted 4-3 in favor of terminating the contract. Keehner, who did not attend the meeting, had been Villa Park’s village manager for more than 10 years. Board members also voted 4-3 to place Keehner on paid administrative leave for 60 days. The board tabled a motion to retain a search firm to assist in finding a Keehner’s successor. The board also tabled a motion to retain special legislative counsel to assist with the transition to a new village manager. One photo from the Dec. 20 special meeting (below) shows Trustee Jack Kozar, who joined three other trustees (Jack Corkery, Deepa Kumar and Kevin Patrick) to vote in favor of terminating Keehner’s contract. Those four trustees initiated last week’s special meeting. Another photo from the meeting (above) shows Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone, who joined Trustee David Cilella and Trustee Christine Murphy in opposing the termination of Keehner’s contract.

11 DAYS AGO