Facebook Drops 36 Spots on Glassdoor's Annual Best Places to Work List After a Year of PR Crises

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook parent Meta Platforms dropped 36 spots on Glassdoor's annual ranking of the best places to work in a year marked by major public relations crises. A trove of internal documents released by a former employee sparked a series of hearings and public outrage against the company. Chipmaker Nvidia...

