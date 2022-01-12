ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump says Rep. Elise Stefanik could be president in 2028 at Palm Beach fundraiser

By Bernadette Hogan and
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaGrg_0djGbwtW00
Former President Donald Trump commended New York Rep. Elise Stefanik during a fundraiser at the Mar-a-Lago resort. Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump heaped praise onto Rep. Elise Stefanik during a fundraiser in Florida Tuesday evening, saying the House GOP Conference boss could be commander-in-chief in 2028.

Trump helped raise $3.2 million for the New York Republican, his political action committee and other GOP candidates on Capitol Hill with the event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

“I want to congratulate Elise on her success. Man is she moving fast. That means at this rate she’ll be President in about 6 years,” Trump said of the 37-year-old chair of the House Republican Conference.

“She’s always been a friend and people would say she’s upwardly mobile. She goes to Washington as a young beautiful woman who took over and all of a sudden she becomes a rocket ship, she’s the boss. She’s been a great boss, a strong boss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kx4j_0djGbwtW00
“Man is she moving fast. That means at this rate she’ll be President in about 6 years,” Trump said of Rep. Elise Stefanik.

The former president, 75, continued to hint about throwing his hat in the ring for a second White House term as attendees chanted “four more years” and “2024.”

After Trump and Stefanik addressed about 200 fundraiser attendees that paid $1,000 a head, they held a roundtable in the resort’s “white and gold room” with some 30 high rollers who each paid up to $25,000 a ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQv8i_0djGbwtW00
Trump described Rep. Elise Stefanik as a great, strong boss.

Stefanik thanked Gerry Kassar, the NYS Conservative Party Chairman, and noted that she and the former president both enjoyed early support of the Conservative party in their first primary, said Kassar, who was in attendance.

“Elise called me and said I’d like to have you there, you’re the state chairman of the party,” Kassar told The Post of his first visit to the Trump resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUtRz_0djGbwtW00
About 200 people attended the fundraiser at former President Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago resort.

“It was really a New York crowd,” Kassar continued. “(Trump) may be down in Florida but he’s a New Yorker. He talked about the troubles due to the economy. It was a great time, my wife and I had a very good time. I was happy to see him and interact the crowd was up close.”

The fundraiser was indeed packed with Upstate New York influencers, sources said, including Thomas D’Ambra, CEO of an Albany-area pharmaceutical company; John Hendrickson, Adirondack Park landowner and Saratoga Springs horse stable owner; and Edward Foy Jr, a restaurateur.

Comments / 1

Related
FITSNews

Donald Trump And Ron DeSantis Could Run Together … But ‘It’s Complicated’

The 2024 presidential election is full of unknowns. We are all “looking into a mirror, darkly,” for those of you familiar with the expression from the Pauline epistles. For example: Will incumbent Joe Biden seek a second term? And if not, who would replace him on the ticket? The hugely unpopular Democrat (who has an even more unpopular vice president) has said he will run again if he is in “good health” – but there is growing concern within his party that he has simply lost too much ground with the electorate to be viable.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
glensfallschronicle.com

Castelli: Rep. Elise Stefanik has ‘treasonous spirit’ of ‘traitor Benedict Arnold’

Speaking in Crandall Park on the Jan. 6 one-year anniversary of what he called the “insurrection” at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. that he called the “greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War,” Democrat Matt Castelli said “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik violated her oath to the Constitution that day, and has continued to do so since.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
Fox News

Elise Stefanik calls on Education Secretary Cardona to resign: 'This is a war on parents'

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., called on Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to resign after emails surfaced suggesting he solicited a controversial memo issued by the National School Boards Association last year, comparing parents to domestic terrorists. Rep. Stefanik joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the report, telling Harris Faulkner the Biden administration has waged a "war on parents" over issues in education.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Gop#Capitol Hill#White House#The Conservative Party
nny360.com

Elise Stefanik is not pursuing urgent issues

I recently received a newsletter from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. It contained a few local items but was notable mostly for what it left out. Considering that Ms. Stefanik is the third-ranking Republican in Congress and that Republicans are likely to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives this year, her lack of national vision was astonishing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Trump blasts GOP Sen. Mike Rounds for refuting his election claims

Former President Trump on Monday said he will never endorse Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), calling him a "jerk" and "a weak and ineffective leader." Driving the news: Trump, who endorsed Rounds in 2020, was responding to the South Dakota senator after he refuted the former president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and said that "the election was fair" during a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Trump challenges riot lawsuits, says fiery speech was official act

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties. Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Game on between Biden and Trump as president appears to give first speech of the 2024 White House race

The starting gun in the next White House race doesn’t fire for 10 more months, until after the 2022 midterm elections. But President Biden’s most muscular comments to date regarding former President Donald Trump - as Biden gave a much talked-about address in Statuary Hall marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol - appeared to serve as a preview for a potential 2024 rematch between the two leaders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy