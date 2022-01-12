ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s December Consumer and Factory-gate Inflation Ease

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – China’s consumer and factory-gate inflation grew slower in December as the government intervened to retain materials prices. Data released earlier in the day showed that the consumer price index (CPI) grew 1.5% year-on-year , down, lower than the 1.8% growth predicted in forecasts prepared by Investing.com and November’s 2.3%...

